‘Morning Joe’ Torches Leaked Terms of Trump’s Iran Deal: ‘Looks Like We Lost the War’ | Video

The hosts of MS NOW’s “Morning Joe” slammed the leaked terms of President Trump’s purported war-ending peace deal with Iran, telling viewers on Wednesday morning “the bar has gotten really low.”

On Tuesday, Bloomberg published what it alleges is the complete, 14-point Memorandum of Understanding that the United States and Iran are scheduled to sign on Friday to end the war that began in late February. The terms dictated in the MOU include a removal of all of America’s sanctions against Iran as well as a promise on the United States’ part to “ensuring financing of at least $300 billion” toward the “rehabilitation and economic development” of Iran.

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough made his opinion of the leaked MOU very clear Wednesday.

“It is my hope, not for the sake of Donald Trump, not for the sake of Republicans or Democrats, not for the sake of any political party, but for the sake of the United States of America and all of our allies in the region, that this draft MOU that Bloomberg has gotten a hold of is nowhere near the final MOU,” Scarborough said. “Because this would be devastating.”

“It would create in Iran a behemoth in that region and allow them to sell oil in a way they’ve never been able to sell oil, to make revenue a way they’ve never been able to get revenue,” he continued. “Reading through this draft … it looks like we lost the war.”

Scarborough went on to admit that he hopes this MOU is met with fierce pushback by those within Trump’s own political party.

“It is my great hope that over the next several days, the sensitivities that [Vice President] JD Vance was talking about are the sensitivities of a Republican Senate that would be in open rebellion against something like this — and all of our allies in the region and probably across the world,” Scarborough explained. “This MOU would create in Iran a behemoth stronger than it’s ever been.”

“Morning Joe” co-host Willie Geist, meanwhile, noted that the biggest victory for the United States outlined in the leaked MOU is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which was open prior to Feb. 28.

“If that’s considered the big win of this, and it would be for people paying a lot of money at the gas pump right now here in the United States, boy, the bar has gotten really low,” he concluded.