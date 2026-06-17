Seth Meyers Concedes Trump Is Right About UFC Being More Important Than the World Cup to Some – But Only 2 Groups

President Trump insisted this week that UFC matches are more important to some people than the World Cup, and on Tuesday night, Seth Meyers agreed. But according to the NBC host “some people” is only made up of two groups.

To kick off his monologue, Meyers noted that the president was set to attend a cultural performance and concert at the G7 Summit in France, and joked that he hoped Trump wasn’t “too cultured out” from his birthday celebration on Sunday. The celebration included a UFC fight on the White House lawn, motorcycle stunts and more. In a meeting at the Summit, Trump argued that UFC is “maybe more important than the World Cup” to some people.

“Sure, to some people,” Meyers conceded. “Dentists, plastic surgeons, end of list.”

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Trump also said in a new social media post that he’d be holding a rally on the 4th of July at the Lincoln Memorial, and promised it’d be very entertaining, because “We will have none of those people that put you to sleep.”

“Who puts you to sleep? Oh, you mean the Knicks?” Meyers joked, pulling up a photo of the president appearing to be asleep at the NBA Finals game he attended. “The only guy who fell asleep this year watching the Knicks.”

Elsehwere in his monologue, Meyers made fun of Trump’s “Memorandum of Understanding” with Iran, the 60-day deal struck to open the Strait of Hormuz.

“Oh yeah, nothing sounds tougher than ‘Memorandum of Understanding,’” Meyers quipped. “Sounds like an email you get from your condo board about your new doormat.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.