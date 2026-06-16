‘Morning Joe’ Accuses Trump of Overselling Iran Peace Deal Terms, Demands He ‘Show the World’ | Video

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough took great issue Tuesday with President Trump’s continued, ambiguous comments about the peace deal between the U.S. and Iran that is expected to be signed Friday, with the MS NOW anchor going so far as to demand that the president “show the world” the cease-fire’s terms.

“If you have a peace deal that is so great, that’s going to bring peace to the world, that’s going to bring peace to Iran, then show it. Show it to the world!” Scarborough said. “We still are hearing very little about it. Even [South Carolina Sen.] Lindsey Graham said, ‘It’s hard to support a deal when the only thing you hear about the deal comes from Iran.’”

It was not, however, the ambiguity surrounding the deal’s actual terms that Scarborough found most concerning but rather Trump and Vice President JD Vance‘s latest, appeasing comments about Iranian leadership.

“Donald Trump just called the most extreme members of the Revolutionary Guard ‘rational,’” Scarborough observed. “This is exactly what his critics in America were concerned about. This is exactly what Republicans were concerned about. This is exactly what Iran hawks were concerned about. That he would be so desperate that he would bend over backwards to sell a really bad deal.”

You can watch the full “Morning Joe” segment yourself in the video below.

“You have Donald Trump, the President of the United States, going on TV and saying, ‘These are rational guys, please accept my deal that we did in desperation.’ You have JD Vance saying, ‘Hey, they’ve seen the errors of their way,’” Scarborough continued. “It’s really embarrassing for them. I’m embarrassed for them. It’s humiliating for the United States.”

Scarborough went on to slam Trump and co. further for weakening America’s relationships throughout the Middle East.

“What does Israel, what does the UAE, what do countries all across that region think when they hear Donald Trump say, ‘Oh, the most radical members of the Revolutionary Guard are rational people?’” Scarborough mused. “What do they think when JD Vance says, ‘Gee whiz, it’s great that they’ve changed their ways.’ What they’re saying is, ‘These people are so desperate for a deal, or either so horribly, horribly naive, that they’re a danger to our region, danger to the world.”

“There’s an attempt to oversell this and it’s just not going to go well,” Scarborough concluded, adding, “I’ve yet to talk to a foreign policy person who thinks this is a ‘better deal’ than what [former President] Barack Obama had.”