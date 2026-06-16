JD Vance Begs ‘The View’ to Talk More About His Book: ‘Buy My Book, Please!’

Vice President JD Vance appeared on “The View” to promote his new book on Tuesday morning, but after the first segment of his interview, he flat-out asked the ABC hosts to talk more about said book.

As the VP took the stage, the ABC hosts immediately launched into questions about various policies and issues, pushing him to defend his and the Trump administration’s positions. Eventually, moderator Whoopi Goldberg had to cut off the conversation to throw to commercial break, as her co-hosts kept thinking up follow-up questions. But, as Whoopi promised more with Vance after the break, he had a request.

“And let’s talk about the book, I’m here to sell books,” he said. “‘Communion,’ buy my book, please!”

“Eventually we will, but this is a good opportunity for us to get some clarity on stuff,” Whoopi immediately retorted.

Vance quickly conceded, and indeed, the women eventually asked him about his new book “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.” But, it seemed to prove a sentiment host Ana Navarro offered up last week.

Following the announcement of Vance’s appearance on the show, Navarro argued that it shouldn’t have come as a shock to anyone — not because “The View” hosts have voiced their desire for more Republican guests, but because of the show’s selling platform.

“It shouldn’t be surprising. He’s got a book,” she said on the “Behind the Table” companion podcast on Thursday.

“I think that everybody, including Republicans, know that at ‘The View,’ we’re really good at selling books.”