‘The View’: Whoopi Calls Out JD Vance for Misinterpreting Her Question About Minorities | Video

Vice President JD Vance tried to spin Whoopi Goldberg’s wording on “The View” on Tuesday, but she was not having it. The ABC moderator immediately cut the man off to correct him, and warned him to not “start any stuff with me.”

The moment came as Whoopi asked the vice president about the treatment of people of color in America, wondering what they’ve done to the Trump administration “that has allowed it to really stigmatize” them. At first, Vance appeared to not understand the question — which earned an audible groan from the audience.

Whoopi defended Vance though, and rephrased her question for him, reminding him that he has people of color in his own family.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: What did Black people do to this administration that has allowed it to really stigmatize folks of color?



JD VANCE: What exactly are you talking about?



AUDIENCE: *groans* pic.twitter.com/xFozfFCohk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2026

“They’re taking down the actual history that happened in this country,” Whoopi explained. “Slavery happened, all kinds of stuff happened, and it seems that it has been very easy for this administration to remove that, and also to denigrate Black folks who have worked their behinds off to get this American dream.”

Host Sunny Hostin was quick to chime in with examples, which Vance expressed appreciation for. But then, he restated Whoopi’s perceived question.

“So you say that we’re anti-minority or anti-black — ” he started.

“No I didn’t say that!” Whoopi immediately cut in. “I asked — see? Don’t start any stuff with me, man. Don’t get me in trouble.”

The correction earned loud cheers from the audience, and an admission from Vance that it was “fair” and he “misinterpreted” her actual question.

You can watch the exchange from “The View” in the video above.