‘The View’: Ana Navarro Says ‘It Shouldn’t Be Surprising’ That JD Vance Is Coming on the Show | Video

“The View” stunned just about everyone this week, when it was revealed that Vice President JD Vance will be coming on the show next week. But, according to host Ana Navarro, it really shouldn’t have surprised anybody.

Vance will make his first-ever appearance on the ABC talk show on Tuesday, June 16, and become just the third-ever sitting vice president to come on. The hosts of “The View” have long been critical of both Vance and the president, and the Trump administration’s FCC is currently investigating the show, so the announcement left many viewers scratching their heads. But, according to Navarro, it comes down to one thing.

“It shouldn’t be surprising. He’s got a book,” she said on the “Behind the Table” companion podcast on Thursday.

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“I think that everybody, including Republicans, know that at ‘The View,’ we’re really good at selling books.”

Indeed, Vance is stopping by the show to promote his new book “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.” He and Second Lady Usha Vance are also scheduled to sit down with Robert Costa for “CBS Sunday Mornings” this weekend, likewise in support of his book.

Navarro promised that she and her co-hosts would be pressing Vance on current issues, but noted that she hopes “it doesn’t turn into some free-for-all for the sake of creating a moment for him so that he can go out and sell books.”

The hosts of “The View” have reiterated several times in recent months that they really do want more Republicans to come on the show for a proper discussion, but that their invites are often rejected.