JD Vance to Appear on ‘The View’ Next Week

The hosts of “The View” are getting their wish to have more Republicans as guests as Vice President JD Vance will appear on the ABC talk show next week, marking his first appearance on the panel.

Vance will be just the third sitting vice president to appear on the talk show. He is stopping by to promote his new book, “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith,” on Tuesday, June 16, and all six co-hosts will be there to interview him. His appearance comes as the FCC is investigating the daytime series for violating the commission’s “equal time” rule, despite the fact that “The View” has been broadcasting under a news exemption that was granted to the program more than 20 years ago.

But first, VP Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance are also scheduled to sit down with Robert Costa for “CBS Sunday Mornings” this weekend, also in support of his book.

Vance’s planned ABC episode comes some months after “The View” was criticized for not having many Republican guests on the show, though the hosts have long made it clear that, more often than not, those Republicans reject their invitations.

Back in October, when actress Cheryl Hines stopped by the show, she was inundated with questions about her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s medical views and advice. Whoopi Goldberg noted at one point that “this isn’t your fight,” but that Kennedy himself wouldn’t come on the show.

“They’re scared of us. It’s like Marjorie Taylor Greene says, that she finds the Republican men afraid of powerful women,” Joy Behar added at the time.

“Well, that may be true of all political persuasions. But if they would come on the show, they can explain to us what they’re trying to do to this country.” Whoopi readily agreed that she and her co-hosts very much want Republicans to come on the show, to answer for things directly. “We want people to come and give their views! And everyone who comes here, we try to be respectful, and ask tough questions,” she explained. “We ask tough questions because we’re otherwise speculating.”