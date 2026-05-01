‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Explains Why She Could Be ‘Very Supportive’ of ‘The Apprentice’ Reboot

Reports are swirling this week that Amazon is considering rebooting “The Apprentice,” this time with Donald Trump Jr. as the host, and on Friday morning, “The View” host Sunny Hostin admitted there is a way she could be “very supportive” of that happening.

According to the Wall Street Journal, discussions surrounding the potential “Apprentice” reboot are in “the early stages,” and the president’s family hasn’t actually been approached about doing the series. But, during Friday’s episode of the ABC talk show, the hosts admitted that there are some pros to the idea.

“Maybe they could all just go on reality TV and get out of the White House, and out of government, and just do that,” Hostin said. “I would be very supportive of that.”

‘APPRENTICE’ REBOOT WITH DON JR. AS HOST? 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on reports that Amazon is considering a reboot of the president's old reality show, 'The Apprentice.' pic.twitter.com/zimjv3Sj9s — The View (@TheView) May 1, 2026

But for host Sara Haines, the plan doesn’t make any sense. To her, “The Apprentice” only worked because of Donald Trump’s specific personality.

“I think it’s funny that they think they can just swapsies,” she said. “It took a unique character that could be mean, and a little like, people were like Woah. We just didn’t know that would become the president. It did work. But just because Don Jr., whichever one it is, carries the last name, does not mean you just swap out Trumps like they’re cards. It doesn’t work that way.”

Meanwhile, host Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that the reboot, at least for Amazon, wouldn’t be “the worst idea for a year or two.” She immediately noted that she is not the audience for it and definitely wouldn’t be watching, but pointed out that millions of people did vote for Trump. And even with his approval rating dropping regularly, he does still have fans.

“If you get a fraction of those people, for a year or two, to watch this reboot of ‘The Apprentice,’ great,” Farah Griffin said. “My point would be, come 2028, I think that Trump fatigue is going to be very real. I’m not signing a 10-year deal for this show, I’d maybe do like a 1-year, let’s give it a trial run. But MAGA diehards will watch it, and then the rest of us can tune out.”

“And for one year, we can get some chaotic TV on Amazon,” she added later in the discussion.

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.