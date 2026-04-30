Amazon Mulls ‘Apprentice’ Reboot With Donald Trump Jr. as Host

Amazon is reportedly considering a reboot of the “The Apprentice” with Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., hosting the new iteration.

The Jeff Bezos-led company appears to be doubling down on its relationship with the Trumps after buying First Lady Melania Trump’s documentary, “Melania,” as a new report from the Wall Street Journal states that Amazon executives are in the midst of talking about an “Apprentice” reboot.

Per the outlet, discussions surrounding the potential “Apprentice” reboot are in “the early stages.” Specifically, the Wall Street Journal highlighted that Amazon hasn’t even approached the Trumps yet about the show — but the hope is that the competition series will live on Amazon Prime Video.

A spokesperson for Amazon told the outlet, “Since our acquisition of MGM, we have had preliminary internal discussions about what’s next for ‘The Apprentice’ as a property.’”

The spokesperson also told the outlet that the reboot in-question isn’t in active development, nor has any possible host been selected.

The elder Trump notably hosted the competition series — which saw contestants compete for a job within the president’s organization — from 2008 to 2015 on NBC. The show was wildly successful, prompting a celebrity-centric spinoff, titled “The Celebrity Apprentice,” which ran for eight seasons between 2008 and 2017. Trump also became a pop culture phenomenon for his signature catchphrase, “You’re fired,” often delivered alongside a finger-gun gesture.

Trump’s son frequently appeared on the show, serving as as a boardroom advisor and guest judge across 70-plus episodes. This might explain why Amazon has reportedly zeroed in on Don Jr. as the possible host for the reboot.

Arnold Schwarzenegger hosted the final season of the “The New Celebrity Apprentice” after Trump’s 2015 firing for the comments he made about Mexican immigrants during his presidential announcement.

“Due to the recent derogatory statements by Donald Trump regarding immigrants, NBCUniversal is ending its business relationship with Mr. Trump,” NBC said in a statement at the time. “At NBC, respect and dignity for all people are cornerstones of our values.”