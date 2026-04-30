‘Point Break’ TV Series, NASCAR Show Starring Dennis Quaid in the Works at AMC

AMC Networks has added several TV projects to its roster, including a “Point Break” series and a NASCAR show starring Dennis Quaid.

Picking up 25 years after the ending of the original film, the “Point Break” series will center on a new dangerous heist crew with ties to the notorious Ex-Presidents gang, per the official logline. Dave Kalstein (“Treadstone,” “Quantico”) is attached as executive producer and writer for the project, which is produced alongside Alcon Entertainment, which produced the original movie.

The NASCAR series “Thunder Road” hails from AMC Studios and NASCAR Studios, and will see Quaid play racing legend Duane Whitlock in a multi-generational saga of the fictional Whitlock family, whose legacy

in stock car racing is as deep as the family’s ties to the southern hill country roots that shaped them. “Thunder Road” hails from creator and EP John Fusco (“Young Guns,” “The Highwaymen”) with Taylor Elmore (“Justified,” “Tulsa King”) on board as showrunner and executive producer.

Also joining the AMC’s slate is Crave drama series “Yaga,” which will stream in the U.S. on AMC+. The series marks Hudson Williams’ first role following “Heated Rivalry,” and also stars Carrie-Anne Moss (“The Matrix”), Noah Reid (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Clark Backo (“Letterkenny”). The eight-episode half-hour drama series will debut on AMC+ later this year.

In addition to “Point Break,” AMC Studios is also in development on a new series, “Bannerman,” based on John Maxim’s spy novels. A writers’ room has been opened for the series, with Craig Silverstein (“Percy Jackson and the Olympians”) is attached as creator and showrunner while Shane Black (“Lethal Weapon,” “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang”) is attached to direct and executive produce.

After announcing development on an anthology franchise built around great American stories, starting with the John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath,” AMC announced that Rolin Jones and Brett C. Leonard (“Fear the Walking Dead”) are co-writing the first season and working closely with Mark Johnson, who will oversee entire franchise. “The Grapes of Wrath” is expected to be in production by the end of the year with an expected 2027 premiere.

Additionally, AMC greenlit another installment of its “Rise” sports docuseries “Rise of the Saints,” which is produced by AMC Studios and Skydance Sports alongside producing partners NFL Films and Eli Manning’s Ten Till Productions. The three-episode series will debut on AMC+ and AMC in February 2027, ahead of the Super Bowl.

In the leadup to the debut of “The Vampire Lestat,” AMC also announced a live concert from Vampire Lestat at Beacon Theatre in New York City on June 2. “The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only – Live” will see Sam Reid’s Lestat perform original music by series composer Daniel Hart prior to a screening of the premiere episode. Complimentary tickets for fans will be available beginning Wednesday, May 6 at 12 a.m. ET.