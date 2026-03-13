‘The Vampire Lestat’ Finally Has a Premiere Date

“Interview With the Vampire” is returning with a new title: “The Vampire Lestat.” And now we finally know when it’s coming back, too.

AMC and announced Friday that “The Vampire Lestat” will premiere Sunday, June 7. To mark the occasion, AMC also released a new song titled “All Fall Down” at midnight from the musical third season of “Interview With the Vampire.”

“In the upcoming rock and roll centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by ‘muses’ from his wild and rebellious past,” the synopsis reads. “As his band’s popularity and star power rises, so does Lestat’s influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat’s power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population.”

Sam Reid returns as the titular vampire Lestat de Lioncourt, starring opposite Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac. Rolin Jones returns as creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer alongside EPs Mark Johnson, Hannah Moscovitch, Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

Series composer Daniel Hart wrote original music and lyrics for Lestat’s rock star turn this season, with the songs to be performed by Reid himself. AMC previously released the rock single “Long Face” to tease the third season. Now, fans can find “All Falls Down” on Vampire Lestat’s profile on streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

“All Fall Down” is also used for the season’s opening credits, which can be seen below.

“‘All Fall Down’ is both the title track for the new season and the idea for a song by the Vampire Lestat from early in the band’s life. Much like ‘Long Face’, it feels heavily influenced by Bowie, T. Rex, and other ’70s rock ’n’ roll stars who were looking back to the blues as much as they were looking up to the stars for inspiration,” Hart said.

“‘All Fall Down’ marks a time in this vampire band’s life when they were still figuring out exactly what their sound was, and before Lestat himself started to change personas and explore other musical styles. At the same time, with ‘All Fall Down,’ we tried to capture the overall feeling of this new Lestat we get to know better and better throughout the season: more wild, more raw, more self-deprecatingly funny than ever before.”

In a press release, AMC also included a quote from “the Vampire Lestat” himself.

“‘All Fall Down’ is mercifully only 68 seconds long,” he said. “That’s 54 seconds more Daniel Hart than anyone should suffer. I like the harmonies on the chorus. I did those.”

“The Vampire Lestat” premieres on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, June 7. You can listen to “All Fall Down” here.