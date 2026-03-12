The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and More

A diverse batch of titles arrives on streaming this week. For starters, one of the best genre films of the year so far has made its video-on-demand debut, as has an acclaimed, big-screen historical drama that flew surprisingly under the radar in late 2025. Elsewhere, Netflix has new seasons of two very different but equally beloved original series debuting this week, while “Yellowstone” and “Landman” creator Taylor Sheridan is slated to unveil his latest TV creation this weekend on Paramount+.

Here are the eight best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

“Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die” (Briarcliff Entertainment) “Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die” (2026) A month after it hit theaters in the U.S., director Gore Verbinski’s zany apocalyptic time travel dramedy “Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die” is officially available to rent and buy on-demand this week. Verbinski’s first film since 2016’s “A Cure for Wellness,” “Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die” follows a man (Sam Rockwell) from the future who travels in time to recruit a team of misfits at a Los Angeles diner to help him fight a rogue artificial intelligence that will one day take over the world. The film received largely positive reviews from critics and if its blend of whacky comedy, apocalyptic drama and high-concept science fiction appeals to you, then you may want to make some time this weekend for “Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die.”

Netflix's popular live-action "One Piece" adaptation has returned this week, following a three-year hiatus. The series' second season dropped all of its eight episodes Tuesday on Netflix to unanimously positive reviews from critics. The new season picks right back up with Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Nami (Emily Rudd), Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu) and the rest of their pirate friends, offering plenty of new high-seas adventures and moments of joyous action and comedy for both die-hard "One Piece" fans and casual viewers to enjoy. Its second season, in other words, has a weekend binge-watch written all over it.

Amanda Seyfried in “The Testament of Ann Lee” (Searchlight Pictures) “The Testament of Ann Lee” (2026) “The Testament of Ann Lee” may have been ignored by the Oscars this year, but that does not mean you shouldn’t take advantage of its on-demand arrival this week. Director Mona Fastvold’s ambitious period drama, co-written by her partner, “The Brutalist” filmmaker Brady Corbet, is a historical epic that uses musical and large-scale independent filmmaking to tell the real-life story of Ann Lee (Amanda Seyfried), the founding leader of the Shakers religious movement, as she experiences tragedy, persecution and religious jubilation in the 18th century. Despite dividing some critics, the film received mostly positive reviews, many of which heaped praise on Seyfried’s lead performance. Consequently, you could not go wrong with streaming “The Testament of Ann Lee” this weekend. Whether its use of musical sequences ultimately works for you or not, you are guaranteed above all else to discover a film unlike any other released last year.

Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis in “Scarpetta” (Prime Video) “Scarpetta” Season 1 (Prime Video) Prime Video’s “Scarpetta” proves, once again, that Nicole Kidman is one of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood right now. The Oscar winner leads the new show, based on a series of books by Patricia Cornwell, as Kay Scarpetta, a brilliant forensic pathologist who uses her intellect to solve horrific crimes. The series, which is already set to return for a second season, also counts Jamie Lee Curtis, Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker and Ariana DeBose among its cast. Like a few of Kidman’s past shows, “Scarpetta” promises to offer some fun, mystery genre thrills, which may be why Prime Video dropped all of its first season’s eight episodes on its platform Wednesday. If its premise and cast intrigue you, consider diving into “Scarpetta” this weekend.

“Sunny Nights” Season 1 (Hulu) A few months after it made its Australian premiere, “Sunny Nights” finally arrived stateside on Hulu this week. Created by Nick Keetch and Ty Freer, this Australian dramedy stars Will Forte (“The Last Man on Earth”) and D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”) as a pair of siblings whose attempt to start a spray tan business in Sydney spirals out of control when they end up entangled in the city’s criminal underworld and forced to fight not only to stay out of prison but also keep their new business running. Forte and Carden are an inspired pair to lead a comedy series, and based on its positive reviews, it sounds like “Sunny Nights” makes full use of their respective and combined talents. All eight episodes of its first season are streaming now on Hulu.

"Virgin River," one of Netflix's most popular and watchable original series, has returned this week. The fan-favorite series, based on author Robyn Carr's novels, dropped its first new episodes in over a year Thursday on Netflix. Its seventh season brings back Alexandra Breckenridge's Mel and Martin Henderson's Jack and, well, there really is not much at this point that needs to be said about "Virgin River."

If you are a fan of the series, then you are familiar with the romantic and dramatic pleasures that it has to offer. Furthermore, you have likely already reserved some time this weekend to binge its seventh and latest season. When you do, you don't have to worry about "Virgin River" going away anytime soon, either. Netflix has already renewed it for an eighth season, making it the streamer's longest-running original scripted series ever.

“Bodycam” (Shudder) “Bodycam” (Shudder) Every year, it seems like Shudder ends up delivering a handful of thrilling, ingeniously constructed indie genre gems. It does not look like 2026 will be any different. Case in point: “Bodycam,” which is set to premiere Friday on the horror-centric streaming service. Directed by Brandon Christensen, this 75-minute found footage thriller follows a pair of police officers (Jaime M. Callica and Sean Rogerson) who, in an attempt to cover up an accidental shooting, discover much to their horror that the cameras attached to their police vests are not the only things watching them. With that plot in mind, if you find yourself in the mood this weekend for a nerve-wracking, efficient slice of horror filmmaking, you should probably look no further than “Bodycam.”