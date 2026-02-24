Taylor Sheridan’s ‘The Madison’ Trailer Promises Drama Beyond the Dutton Ranch

Ready to finally visit “The Madison”?

The new Paramount+ series from Taylor Sheridan, initially envisioned as a “Yellowstone” spinoff (this was the “2025” project that would have followed “1883” and “1923”), seems to be wholly separate from the Dutton clan and their misadventures, as seen in Tuesday’s new trailer.

Michelle Pfeiffer stars as a woman who is piecing her life back together after an unspeakable tragedy, which, while not explicitly stated, seems to be the death of her husband (Kurt Russell). Instead of cowboy antics and wild west thrills, Sheridan seems to be easing into his softer side. Watch the trailer below.

Play video

Described as “Sheridan’s most intimate work to date, unfolding across two distinct worlds — the beautiful landscape of Montana and the vibrant energy of Manhattan — as it examines the ties that bind families together,” the show will be released in two halves, with three episodes debuting on Saturday, March 14, on Paramount+ and the next three episodes streaming the following Saturday, March 21.

And during the press tour for Russell’s “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” Russell let slip that they had already filmed a second season, to allow for his continued involvement in that Legendary-produced “Godzilla” series. So, there will likely be more of “The Madison” to come.

Beau Garrett, Elle Chapman, Patrick J. Adams, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Kevin Zegers, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova, Matthew Fox and Will Arnett also star.

“The Madison” is executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, Pfeiffer, Russell and Keith Cox. Voros directs all six episodes of the debut season.

Elsewhere in the Sheridan-verse, “Marshals,” the first network spinoff of “Yellowstone,” premieres this Sunday on CBS. It follows Luke Grimes’ Kayce Dutton, who joins a group of U.S. Marshals following the death of his wife and the attempted assassination of a close ally. There are also Sheridan mainstays “Tulsa King,” which will soon be getting a Samuel L. Jackson-led spinoff (“NOLA King”), “Mayor of Kingstown” (which will soon release its fifth and final season) and “Lioness,” along with “Landman,” which just wrapped its second season.