Kurt Russell Joins Michelle Pfeiffer in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘The Madison’

Kurt Russell is the latest addition to Taylor Sheridan’s new series “The Madison,” starring Michelle Pfeiffer.

The “Yellowstone” spinoff, originally titled “2024,” is a Western drama that follows a New York City family who relocates to central Montana in the Madison River valley as they grapple with grief and long for human connection. Details on Russell’s character will be revealed at a later date.

Russell will join previously announced castmembers Matthew Fox, Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Beau Garrett, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova and Kevin Zegers.

“The Madison” is one of three upcoming spinoffs set in the “Yellowstone” universe. A still untitled Beth and Rip spinoff series is in the works at Paramount, starring Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Anette Bening and Ed Harris. Sheridan has already created two prequel series for his franchise, “1883” and “1923.” CBS also got their own spinoff in “Y: Marshals,” headlined by Luke Grimes.

Russell is best known for his antihero performance in “Escape from New York” and “Escape From L.A.” He was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance in “Silkwood” and earned an Emmy nomination for his television movie “Elvis.” His other credits include “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “The Thing,” “Big Trouble in Little China” and “The Hateful Eight.”

“The Madison” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions. Its executive producers include Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Christina Voros, Michael Friedman, Michelle Pfeiffer and Keith Cox.