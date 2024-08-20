Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘The Madison’ Adds Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman and Beau Garrett

The latest installment in the “Yellowstone” universe is expanding to include Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman and Beau Garrett. All three actors will join Michelle Pfeiffer in the upcoming Taylor Sheridan series “The Madison.”

Adams, best known for his role on “Suits,” will play Russell McIntosh, a young investment banker who has always followed the life plan laid out for him. He was also the star of the limited series “Plan B” and recently made his Broadway debut in Richard Greenberg’s Tony Award-winning revival of “Take Me Out.” Adams is also part of the upcoming “Lockerbie” for BBC and Netflix.

Chapman plays Paige McIntosh, a somewhat self-centered woman who enjoys the New York lifestyle provided by her parents and investment banker husband. She recently made her film debut in “A Man Called Otto” and wrapped the indie movie “Florida Wild.”

Finally, Garrett, best known for “Firefly Lane,” will play Abigail Reese, a recently divorced mother of two who is also a resilient and sardonic New Yorker. Previously, she’s appeared on “The Good Doctor,” “Longmire” and “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior” and can be seen on “Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce.”

Previously titled “2024,” “The Madison” is the third spin-off series set in the “Yellowstone” universe. It follows a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana and has been described as a study of grief and human connection.

In addition to starring in the series, Pfeiffer serves as its executive producer. Other EPs include Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Christina Voros, Michael Friedman and Keith Cox. “The Madison” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions.

The first spin-off from “Yellowstone” was “1883,” which premiered in 2021 and starred Sam Elliot, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. “1923” then followed in 2022, which stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford and is slated for a second season. The other two announced spin-offs are “6666” and “1944.”