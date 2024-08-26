Matthew Fox to Join Michelle Pfeiffer in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘The Madison’

“The Madison” found its second lead in Matthew Fox. The actor best known for his work in “Lost” will star alongside Michelle Pfeiffer in the upcoming Taylor Sheridan drama, which will serve as a spinoff to “Yellowstone.”

Fox will play Paul, who is described as “a self-reliant bachelor who loves the outdoors.” He will join a cast that includes Michelle Pfeiffer, Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Beau Garrett and Amiah Miller.

Fox became a household favorite for his role as Dr. Jack Shepard in J.J. Abrams’ massive hit, “Lost.” For that role, he won the 2005 SAG Ensemble Award and was nominated for the Golden Globe and Emmy for Outstanding Leading Man in a Drama Series. The actor has also starred in “Speed Racer,” “We Are Marshall” and “Emperor.” On the television side, Fox starred in and executive produced the limited series “Last Light” for Peacock and starred in the Stan original comedy “C*A*U*G*H*T” alongside Sean Penn and Susan Sarandon. Additionally, the actor is set to star in and produce “The Assassin” for Max.

Previously titled “2024,” “The Madison” will be the third spin-off series set in the “Yellowstone” universe after “1883” and “1923.” The drama, which has been described as a study of grief and human connection, follows a New York City family who’s now located in the Madison River valley of central Montana.

Pfeiffer’s role hasn’t been revealed yet. However, Adams (“Suits”) will play Russell McIntosh, a young investment banker who has always followed the life plan laid out for him. Chapman (“A Man Called Otto”) plays Paige McIntosh, a somewhat self-centered woman who enjoys the New York lifestyle provided by her parents and investment banker husband. Finally, Garrett (“Firefly Lane”) will play Abigail Reese, a recently divorced mother of two who is also a resilient and sardonic New Yorker.

“The Madison” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions. Its executive producers include Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Christina Voros, Michael Friedman, Michelle Pfeiffer and Keith Cox.