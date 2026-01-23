‘Marshals’ Dubs Kayce Dutton ‘Rambo With a Stetson’ in Trailer for ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

Luke Grimes is back as Kayce Dutton in the first trailer for CBS’ “Marshals.” The upcoming Taylor Sheridan drama set in the world of “Yellowstone” will premiere on March 1.

“My family has had this land for almost 150 years. The only thing I’ve ever wanted was taken from me,” Kayce says in the first trailer as someone covers a body with a sheet. Though it’s not been confirmed, many fans believe that “Marshals” will hinge around the death of Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille), Kayce’s wife. It’s possible that it’s her body that appears in the trailer.

Kayce is then shown to be on his own, prompting a wellness check from a worried friend. It’s when he’s in this dark place that he decides to join the U.S. Marshals. Later in the trailer, Andrea (Ash Santos), one of the Marshals, asks what’s so special about Kayce.

“Legends I heard on the res made him out to be Rambo with a Stetson,” Miles (Tatanka Means), another Marshal, replies.

The trailer then cuts between several shots of the team dealing with everything from wild animals to violent gangs. But when Montana is infiltrated by a group described as “the most violent criminal network in this hemisphere,” the stakes are raised.

“Yellowstone is gone, same for most of my family. And as for vengeance, the day’s still young,” Kayce says in the first trailer. Watch it below.

Play video

In addition to Grimes, Santos and Means, “Marshals” stars Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green) and Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel) as the rest of the Marshals team. Brecken Merrill stars as Kayce’s son Tate, and both Mo Brings Plenty and Gil Birmingham will return as Kayce’s Broken Rock reservation confidantes, Mo and Thomas Rainwater, respectively.

“Marshals” will premiere on March 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and will stream on Paramount+ for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers. It will also be available on demand the following day for Paramount+ Essential subscribers.

The series was created by Sheridan alongside David C. Glasser and Spencer Hudnu. All three also serve as executive producers as do John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Freidman, Luke Grimes and Greg Yaitanes. Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios produce the drama.