If You Love ‘Virgin River’, Netflix Just Added Your Next Binge-Watch

Attention, “Virgin River” fans: if the wait for Season 7 is starting to feel awfully long, here’s some good news for you — Netflix has just added two seasons of the perfect binge-watch to pass the days until the next update.

“Sullivan’s Crossing,” which airs on The CW in the U.S. and CTV in Canada, is also based on a book series by “Virgin River” author Robyn Carr, and the two shows have a lot in common. Stop me if this sounds familiar. “Sullivan’s Crossing” follows a young medical professional who leaves the big city behind after a tragedy rattles the foundations of her life, leading her to start a new one in a scenic small town … where she also falls for a handsome local, naturally.

There are so many more parallels, recurring themes and similar vibes between the two shows, but we’re not here to tip into spoiler territory; we’re just here to let you know the first two seasons are now available to watch on Netflix. If you have been craving that signature “Virgin River” blend of swoon-worthy romance, soapy twists and cozy small-town drama, you’re going to want to check it out.

Though they might have a lot in common, the shows are far from carbon copies, and it’s interesting to see how Carr explores her tropes of choice between the two stories. As for “Sullivan’s Crossing,” it centers on young neurosurgeon Maggie (Morgan Kohan) after a professional tragedy unravels her practice, sending her in search of a fresh start. She heads back to her hometown, where she reconnects with her estranged father, Sully (Scott Patterson), and sparks up a romance with Cal Jones (Chad Michael Murray), who came to the town to leave behind his own heartbreaking past.

As you can probably tell from the description, it’s got an extreme “Virgin River” vibe — but, with a bit more of a millennial bent thanks to the presence of 2000s teen heartthrob Chad Michael Murray and “Gilmore Girls” star Scott Patterson. It’s usually only available to stream on the CW website and app in the U.S., so the series’ Netflix debut should be a welcome opportunity for a wider audience to check out the romantic drama.

“Sullivan’s Crossing” Season 3 (Credit: The CW)

Indeed, one day after making its Netflix debut, the series has already surged up the ranks of the Netflix TV Top 10. That said, if you burn through Seasons 1 and 2 in a hurry, you’ll have to download the CW app to watch Season 3.

Just don’t watch too fast unless you want to wait some more! Season 3 premiered in May in the U.S. and still has two episodes left to air on The CW, with the finale scheduled for July 16. What’s more, Season 4 is officially on the way after Carr announced the show’s renewal in a June Facebook post.

As for “Virgin River,” the cast celebrated the end of Season 7 filming at the end of June, which hopefully means a release date should be on the way. The series has bounced around a bit on the Netflix release schedule, premiering in winter, summer and fall over the years, but there’s typically a year and some change between new seasons. Most recently, Season 6 debuted in December 2024.

With its Season 7 renewal, announced in October 2024, “Virgin River” became one of Netflix’s longest-running series alongside titles like “Grace & Frankie” (seven seasons), “Orange Is the New Black” (seven seasons), “Elite” (eight seasons) and “Big Mouth” (eight seasons).