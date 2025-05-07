‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

“Sullivan’s Crossing” Season 3 is finally here — almost. The CW romance will return in May after a slight release date delay. Season 3 is already underway in Canada, where it airs on CTV, but the wait for U.S. audiences is almost over too.

Based on the book series by “Virgin River” author Robyn Carr, “Sullivan’s Crossing” follows neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) back to her small hometown after her dream life in Boston gets turned upside down. Back home, she tries to rebuild a relationship with her estranged father, Sully (Scott Patterson), while falling for newcomer Cal Jones (Chad Michael Murray).

Season 2 was filled with emotional confessions, Maggie’s choice to commit to her life in the Crossing, including Cal, and a diner fire that devastated the community. The wait to find out where it all leads is almost over, so here’s everything to know about when and where you can watch new episodes of “Sullivan’s Crossing.”

When Does “Sullivan’s Crossing” Season 3 Premiere?

“Sullivan’s Crossing” Season 3 has a new release date: it returns to The CW on Wednesday, May 14, at 8 p.m.

The series, which had previously been announced to come back on May 7, returns with the season premiere, “New Beginnings.”

May 14 is the U.S. release date. Season 3 already premiered in Canada on CTV, airing the first episode on April 27.

When do new episodes come out?

New episodes air weekly on Wednesdays at 8 p.m, streaming the next day.

Is “Sullivan’s Crossing” Season 3 Streaming?

Yes, you can watch new episodes streaming the next day on The CW’s website and app. You’ll also find Season 1 and Season 2 there.

“Sullivan’s Crossing” Season 3 U.S. Release Schedule

The CW has only confirmed episode details for the first episode so far, but we’ll keep this updated as new episodes are announced.

S.3 E.1: “New Beginnings” – May 14 Maggie (Morgan Kohan) tries to embrace her new life at the Crossing as she struggles to move past the loss she suffered the night of the diner fire (#301). The episode is written by Roma Roth and directed by Jonathan Wright.



Has “Sullivan’s Crossing” Been Renewed for Season 4?

No Season 4 renewal yet. Stay tuned.

Watch the Season 3 Trailer: