Netflix Continues to Dominate Summer Streaming Top 10 as ‘Madea’s Destination Wedding’ Checks In at No. 1 | Chart

We’re in the thick of summer, with many Americans traveling to far-off locales to kick back and relax a little bit. More than a few are likely hitting the road to attend a wedding, which is the subject matter of this week’s most-watched streaming program: “Madea’s Destination Wedding.”

The film is noteworthy for being part of a series of sextets. “Madea” is writer/director/producer/actor Tyler Perry’s sixth film for Netflix, the first of six Netflix titles on the chart this week, and it helps the streamer hold the top spot on the Samba TV Wrap report for the sixth consecutive week.

Remarkably, “Madea” is the second film from Perry in that run, following “Straw,” which kicked off Netflix’s current streak back on the June 12 chart.

While Netflix is on a hot streak, it could be argued that its chart-topping titles aren’t necessarily making their way into the broader cultural conversation. This is in stark contrast to this week’s second-most-watched program: “Love Island USA.” The Peacock reality series is unquestionably part of the zeitgeist at this moment, which has helped the show rise up the charts on the way to its July 13 finale.

Expect the title to linger, as viewers catch up on the glut of episodes from the near-daily release schedule. In fact, a massive 1.8M US households watched at least one episode in the week surrounding the finale Sunday.

In third, we have “Sinners” on the newly rechristened HBO Max. The Michael B. Jordan-led supernatural thriller, boasting a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, is up three spots since its debut on the list last week. The title saw a massive 669% increase in viewership over its first three days on HBO Max compared to its first three days on PVOD.

Fourth place brings us our next Netflix title, “Sullivan’s Crossing.” The first two seasons of the hit CW romantic drama were added to Netflix on July 8, and the first season clearly was a hit with both fans and newcomers alike.

“Heads of State,” the Amazon Prime Video original action comedy, falls two spots this week. It’s followed by another Prime original, “Ballard,” which debuts in sixth place. The police procedural is a spinoff from Amazon’s popular “Bosch” series.

The rest of the chart belongs to Netflix, beginning with the past two chart toppers: “The Old Guard 2” falls from number one all the way to seventh this week, followed by “The Waterfront” in eighth.

“Squid Game” is ninth this week. The third and final season of one of Netflix’s biggest hits crashed onto the chart in second place during its first week streaming, but never made it to the summit.

Finally, we have a re-entry at number 10. “KPop Demon Hunters,” an animated musical that tells you all you need to know in the title, is back in the Top 10 after a one-week absence.

On linear TV, “America’s Got Talent” returns to the top spot. It’s one of two NBC programs on the chart this week, alongside “American Ninja Warrior” in eighth.

ABC dominates the rest of the chart. The first episode in a new run of “Celebrity Family Feud” is fourth this week, aided by a battle between Taraji P. Henson and Jennifer Hudson. “Bachelor in Paradise” kicked off its 10th season on July 7, drawing enough viewers to place it ninth on our chart.

“Wheel of Fortune” owns a good chunk of the rest of the chart, with four airings, including second and third place this week. “Jeopardy!” rounds things out with two spots of its own.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.