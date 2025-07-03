How Podcasts Became Hollywood’s Next Retention Strategy | Charts

Last month, the HFPA announced a new Golden Globe category dedicated exclusively to podcasts, starting in 2026. In recent years, podcasts have firmly established themselves within the Creator Economy. From journalists and comedians to athletes and actors, creators from diverse backgrounds are utilizing the format to create a community by cultivating their own loyal audiences.

Major media companies have taken note. Spotify and Amazon Music have built out their libraries with exclusive content, while Netflix is showing early signs of investing more heavily in the space. These strategic moves are far from incidental; the podcast format has proven effective at both attracting brand partnerships and elevating visibility, especially among talent.

In the meantime, streaming platforms have curated content around the podosphere, such as Hulu’s “Call Her Daddy” docuseries, which focuses on Alex Cooper, one of the most popular podcast hosts who has already had guests ranging from Paris Hilton to Kamala Harris.

Considering the podcasts from Spotify’s U.S. charts, different hosts reached exceptional peak demand levels in the U.S., according to Parrot Analytics, an achievement earned by less than 1% of all tracked talent, regardless of profession or nationality. This list reflects a broad spectrum of public figures, including political commentators, journalists, comedians and actors.

While true crime, interviews and fiction remain staples, a growing podcast subgenre is the “behind-the-scenes” content, which could be particularly relevant to entertainment platforms like Netflix. These shows, hosted by original cast members, revisit beloved series with anecdotes and insider stories. The popularity of this category underscores the long-tail value of high-engagement IP.

Shows like “The Office,” “Glee,” “One Tree Hill” and “The O.C.” are examples of this format, serving as the central theme for podcasts hosted by their original cast members. “Office Ladies,” for instance, is hosted by Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, who played Pam and Angela on “The Office.”

According to Parrot Analytics’ Streaming Economics model, the TV show generated more than an estimated $120 million in streaming revenue contribution only in the UCAN (United States and Canada) region over the past five years, a notable figure considering its final episode aired in 2013. This sustained value highlights the wide range of opportunities that a multi-million-dollar IP can continue to unlock over time.

This strategic opportunity extends beyond nostalgia. High-profile actors like Amy Poehler and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are turning to podcasts as a space for creative expansion, far from the traditional routes once limited to late-night talk shows or guest appearances. From a streaming platform perspective, these ventures could offer more than just visibility.

Considering the performance of “Parks and Recreation” and “Seinfeld,” popular series led by Poehler and Louis-Dreyfus, respectively, both demonstrated high retention value on streaming platforms. On Peacock, 80% of the users associated with “Parks and Recreation’s” revenue contribution in the UCAN region over the last four years were retained users. “Seinfeld” performed even higher, with over 90% of its equivalent users being retained users on Netflix. These numbers reflect not only the enduring appeal of legacy titles, but also the audience stickiness that comes with familiar, beloved talent.

In this context, podcasts can serve as a powerful retention lever, either by leveraging pre-existing communities from digital natives like Alex Cooper, reigniting fan engagement with iconic IPs, or by offering new creative vehicles for actors already associated with high-performing content. As streaming platforms navigate an increasingly competitive landscape, podcasts might be a possibility to extend the lifecycle of premium IP, and keep subscribers meaningfully engaged within their content ecosystems.