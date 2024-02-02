Greg Daniels is developing a spin-off of his beloved series “The Office” with a new cast as TheWrap reported on Jan. 13, but how about an “Office” movie with the original characters?

“Office Ladies” podcast cohosts — and former costars of the NBC series — Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey told guest Bryan Cranston they’d be down with that.

“Let’s say that there’s not a reboot series, but what if there was a movie?” Cranston asked the two actresses. “Something to where we can see where these people are. These people in the entire cast that we’re curious about. We wondered at the end, where did they go? What did become of them?”

“As long as Greg is writing it and he’s in charge of it, then I say yes,” replied Fischer, who played Pam Beesly on show, which ran on NBC from 2005 to 2013.

“I would do it for my kids because I think they would think that’s fun,” said Kinsey, who played Angela Martin.

Cranston, who directed the Season 9 episode “Work Bus,” added, “I just want to be an extra in it. I would be some guy. I’d be a crossing guard or something like that. Just something.”

The new “Office” series is expected to introduce new characters in a new environment that is part of the existing “Office” universe.

Daniels previously said he was not interested in a reboot of the show. In November, he told TheWrap: “I don’t like to think of anything as a reboot, you know what I mean? Because I feel like we ended that story beautifully. The characters had closure.”

“I would never want to redo that same show with a different cast, because I think we got the luckiest cast, the best cast ever, in TV, to do that show,” he added. “So the notion of a reboot is not of interest.”

Daniels said the new series could be “something like the way ‘The Mandalorian’ is a new show in the Star Wars universe. Something like the notion of this documentary crew doing a documentary about a different subject.”