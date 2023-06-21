Season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules” may officially be over, but the “Scandoval” lives on in re-enactments. On Tuesday’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Bryan Cranston was the latest actor to perform a scene from the Bravo show.

The “Asteroid City” star took on the role of Ariana Madix for “Clubhouse Playhouse,” a recurring sketch on the late-night talk show.

Madix’s longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval cheated on her with castmate Raquel Leviss, an incident so shocking it was dubbed the Scandoval and led to production adding extra footage of the fallout and a highly rated three-part reunion.

“Is it alright if I don’t know what I’m doing?” Cranston asked.

“You’re an actor, you DO know,” host Cohen assured him.

“You got this,” fellow guest Maya Hawke added.

Cranston then dove into an emotional reading, delivering lines like, “You want someone to just gas you up. You are worth nothing. And I want you to feel that deep in your soul… I regret ever loving you.” Watch the powerful performance below:

Cranston, who won four Emmys for his portrayal of Walter White in “Breaking Bad,” isn’t the only award-winning thespian to channel “Vanderpump Rules” in the “Watch What Happens Live!” clubhouse.

Emmy winner Jon Hamm and Emmy nominee Jon Slattery portrayed James Kennedy and Tom Sandoval, respectively, in a re-enactment of the dramatic “Vanderpump Rules” reunion.

The “Mad Men” alum exchanged barbs like “You’re a worm with a moustache!” and “Poo-poo heads!”

Season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules” wrapped last week with a “Secrets Revealed” episode.

Season 11 is reportedly going to begin production this summer, but with Madix not speaking to Sandoval or Leviss, filming might get a bit complicated.

All Season 10 episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” are streaming on Peacock now.