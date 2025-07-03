‘F1: The Movie’ Races Onto the Top 10 Titles That Audiences Are Most Excited About Right Now | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

Continuing to hold the top two spots, “Superman” leads at No. 1 ahead of its July 11 release, followed by “Jurassic World Rebirth” at No. 2, which opens on July 2. Netflix’s “Squid Game,“ now streaming its third and final season, returns at No. 3. “Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning” remains steady at No. 4, just ahead of newcomer “F1: The Movie,” starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, which debuts at No. 5 following its June 27 release.

Netflix’s “Stranger Things” lands at No. 6, with the live-action film “How to Train Your Dragon” taking the No. 7 spot. “Sinners” reenters the chart at No. 8, followed by the return of “NFL Football” at No. 9, likely in anticipation of the preseason starting at the end of July. Closing out the Top 10 is Disney’s live-action “Lilo & Stitch”.

