‘F1’ Revs Up $10 Million From Box Office Previews

It’s lights out for Warner Bros./Apple’s “F1,” as it is off to the races with $7.2 million grossed from 3,400 locations in Thursday previews. Combined with Imax fan screenings earlier in the week, the racing drama has earned $10 million from previews.

“F1” faces stiff competition in the weeks ahead, starting with “Jurassic World: Dominion” next weekend during the Fourth of July holiday. But it has the advantage of a global Formula One fanbase to draw from this opening weekend, where it is projected for a domestic start of around $50 million.

Reviews for the movie are also very strong with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 84% critics and an early audience score of 97%. Word-of-mouth for “F1” is expected to be very strong, which could help it leg out as an alternative to superhero movies like “Superman” in the weeks ahead.

Also opening on Thursday is Universal/Blumhouse’s “M3GAN 2.0” with $1.5 million from preview screenings. The sequel to the 2023 hit horror film about a killer doll takes a more action-oriented bent and is projected for a $20 million opening.

That’s below the $30.4 million launch of the first “M3GAN,” but still puts the sequel on track to turn a theatrical profit against its $25 million budget. Reviews for “2.0” have been mixed with a 59% Rotten Tomatoes score.