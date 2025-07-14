‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Winners Revealed: Which Couple Won the $100,000 Prize?

“Love Island USA” has crowned its Season 7 winners.

After a tumultuous but highly-rated season full of crash outs and dramatic recouplings, one couple emerged victorious as the Season 7 winners: Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales. The couple scored the most amount of fan votes and will take home the grand prize of $100,000.

Fan-favorite couple Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen were the runner-ups of the season. The other couples that made it to the “Love Island USA” Season finale were Iris Kendall and Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez, and Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley.

Peacock also unveiled a Season 7 reunion special set for release August 25 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. The special will feature this season’s winners, fan-favorite couples, and this year’s bombshells revisiting the biggest moments from this eventful season, hosted by Ariana Madix and Bravo’s Andy Cohen.

Coming off of last season’s popularity, “Love Island” Season 7 launched in June with 10 new islanders: Ace Greene, Chelley Bissainthe, Mustafa, Vansteenberghe, Carthen, Austin Shepard, Jeremiah Brown, Taylor Williams and Yulissa Escobar.

Escobar was quickly sent home in Episode 2 after her racist comments on two podcast resurfaced — a fate that also happened to Cierra Ortega, who entered the villa as a bombshell relatively early on in the season. Ortega was coupled up with Vansteenberghe, and, after her departure, Vansteenberghe recoupled with Carthen, making way for a pairing that excited many fans rooting for “Nicolandria.”

Early into the season, Mustafa and Brown’s relationship turned sour and defined much of the early weeks of the show, but the pair eventually parted ways. As usual, “Love Island” tradition Casa Amor shook up dynamics in the villa, specifically for Carthen and Williams, as the latter developed a relationship with Clarke Carraway, who were dumped ahead of the finale.

The last couple to be kicked off the villa was Bissainthe and Greene, who received the least amount of votes from the public ahead of the finale.

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales in “Love Island USA.” (Peacock)

Last season, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham scored the most votes by fans and were crowned the Season 6 winners, with Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi coming in as runner-ups. Both couples, as well as several other Season 6 fan-favorites like JaNa Craig and Kaylor Martin, will grace “Love Island” fans’ screens once again in spinoff series “Love Island: Beyond the Villa.”

And the franchise continues to expand, with Madix set to host the upcoming second season of spinoff series “Love Island Games.” The series will return Sept. 16.

“Love Island USA Season 7” has ranked as the #1 streaming reality title for five consecutive weeks, marking its most-viewed season yet according to Nielsen and internal data. Over 40% of Season 7’s audience are new viewers. Season 7 has also seen Peacock’s biggest mobile audience ever for an entertainment series, with over 30% of usage occurring on mobile devices.

“Love Island USA” Seasons 4-7 are now streaming on Peacock.