‘Love Island USA’ Contestant Yulissa Escobar Exits After Racist Comments Come to Light

Days after several racist online posts came to light, “Love Island USA” contestant Yulissa Escobar has left the show.

Escobar’s exit came early in episode 2 of the current seventh season, which streamed Wednesday night on Peacock. In a scene where the other contestants were waking up, the show’s narrator simply informed them (and the audience) that “Yulissa has left the villa.”

No reason was given for her departure and she wasn’t mentioned again. It’s not clear if her exit was due to the uproar over her resurfaced comments, or if she was kicked off the show as opposed to leaving by her own choice. Representatives for NBCUniversal didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap. Escobar has also not commented on her own social media accounts.

Shortly after the cast of “Love Island USA” was announced on May 29, recordings from Escobar’s appearances on two separate podcasts were resurfaced. In these clips, she used the n-word more than once while discussing previous relationships. The show and Escobar have been subject of a growing online backlash since.

The remaining contestants on the show are Ace Greene, Taylor Williams, Nicolas Vansteenberghe, Jeremiah Brown, Chelley Bissainthe, Huda Mustafa, Belle-A Walker and Olandria Carthen.

Season 7 of “Love Island USA” Premiered June 3.