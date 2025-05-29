‘Love Island USA’ Unveils Season 7 Cast

“Love Island USA” has unveiled its cast for its upcoming Season 7, and the islanders are ready for a summer of love and drama.

The 10 new contestants hail from all across the country, from Los Angeles to Miami to Honolulu, with jobs ranging from a poolman, a cowboy and an employee at a family-owned coffee shop, Peacock announced Wednesday alongside a teaser introducing the cast.

Hosted by Ariana Madix and narrated by Iain Stirling, Season 7 of “Love Island USA” premieres Tuesday, June 3, with new episodes dropping every day at 6 p.m. PT/9pm ET during premiere week. After premiere week, new episodes will stream Thursdays through Tuesdays.

Additionally, “Love Island: Aftersun,” which recaps each week’s drama with interviews from cast members, will return for Season 7 every Saturday, beginning June 7. Hosts for this season’s “Aftersun,” which was hosted by former Islander Maura Higgins, will be announced soon.

See the full list of new islanders below:

Ace Greene, Los Angeles, California

Austin Shepard, Northville, Michigan

Belle-A Walker, Honolulu, Hawaii

Chelley Bissainthe, Orlando, Florida

Huda Mustafa, Raleigh, North Carolina

Jeremiah Brown, Los Angeles, California

Nicolas Vansteenberghe, Jacksonville, Florida

Olandria Carthen, Decatur, Alabama

Taylor Williams, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Yulissa Escobar, Miami, Florida

Season 7 has some hefty shoes to fill after last year’s Season 6 entered the cultural zeitgeist and social media chatter in a way the U.S. spinoff series had never done before. Season 6 was the first installment hosted by Madix, who undoubtably brought some “Vanderpump Rules” fans into the reality dating show’s audience, and featured fan-favorites Leah Kateb, JaNa Craig and Serena Page, whom audiences lovingly dubbed the P.P.G., a.k.a., the Powerpuff Girls.

The Season 6 cast was so loved that Peacock greenlit a spinoff, titled “Love Island: Beyond the Villa,” which follows the islanders around Los Angeles as they navigate new careers, evolving friendships, newfound fame and complex relationships outside of the Love Island villa, per the official logline.