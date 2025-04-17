Leah Kateb, JaNa Craig and Serena Page Reunite for ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 Spinoff on Peacock

The iconic PPG trio from “Love Island USA” Season 6 is headed to reality TV, again.

Leah Kateb, JaNa Craig and Serena Page are among the Season 6 cast that will be featured in a new “Love Island” spinoff series, which follows a handful of former islanders as they trade the villa for Los Angeles.

The new Peacock show, titled “Love Island: Beyond the Villa,” will also feature Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Kenny Rodriguez, Liv Walker and Kendall Washington, as well as more guest appearances.

About a year after they met last summer, the new series will follow everyone’s favorite Season 6 Islanders around Los Angeles as they navigate new careers, evolving friendships, newfound fame and complex relationships outside of the Love Island villa, per the official logline. The new series will premiere this summer alongside a new season of “Love Island USA.”

While flagship series “Love Island U.K.” has long dominated the cultural conversation, Season 6 of “Love Island USA” broke into the zeitgeist as fans applauded the installment’s casting as well as new host Ariana Madix, who took the reins from previous host Sarah Hyland.

“Love Island USA” Season 6 premiered on June 11, 2024, and became the No. 1 most-watched reality series across all streaming platforms, according to Nielsen data from June 10 to July 14 provided by Peacock. During the interval of June 24-30, the Peacock series tallied 434 million minutes viewed.

Kateb, Craig and Page lovingly became known by fans as the PPG, a.k.a. Powerpuff Girls, with each of the trio ending their journey coupled up, with Kateb and Harichi together, Craig and Rodriguez coupled up and Page and Kordell Beckham in a couple.

Notably, the cast for “Love Island: Beyond the Villa” does not include Beckham, Rob Rausch, who spent much of the season coupled up with Kateb, nor Nicole Jacky, who had been coupled up with Washington during the show.

Produced by ITV America, in association with GroupM Motion Entertainment, “Love Island: Beyond the Villa” is executive produced by David George, Adam Sher, Sarah Howell, Richard Bye, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster.

“Love Island USA” Season 6 is available to stream on Peacock.