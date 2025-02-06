Lauren Graham Teases ‘Celebrations’ to Come for ‘Gilmore Girls’ 25th Anniversary

Prepare to see a reunion between “Gilmore Girls” alums Lauren Graham and Amy Sherman-Palladino.

“There are a couple things that we’ve been talking about,” Graham told TheWrap.

For the actor who portrayed Lorelai, the ongoing success of “Gilmore Girls” “continues to surprise me.” “We have the 25th anniversary coming up [in October], and I know there will be some events or celebrations or acknowledgements or however we’re going to mark that. All you can do is be grateful and amazed,” she said.

Because of her love for the series and Lorelai, the star finds it “gratifying” that people continue to find The WB original, which is available to stream on Netflix and Hulu. She noted that there was a timeless quality to the series “except for some of our fashions” and praised the comedy for having the “nicest fans in the world.”

“I feel it engenders a community of kindness. So many people have become friends through watching the show,” Graham said. “When we were doing it, the world wasn’t the same. The internet wasn’t the same. The way people found shows wasn’t the same. So I’m just really proud of it, and I’m proud of the friendships that came out of it … It continues to give me opportunities.”

One of those opportunities is “The Z-Suite,” which marks Tubi’s first original scripted series. Created by Katie O’Brien, the workplace comedy sees Graham as Monica, an intensely driven CEO of an advertising firm whose life is thrown into chaos when her Gen-Z employees are given the reigns to the organization.

“The Z-Suite” premieres Thursday, Feb. 6, with new episodes premiering weekly on Tubi.