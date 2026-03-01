What to Watch on Streaming Services in March: Everything New on Netflix, HBO Max and More

We’re already into the final month of the first quarter of the year, does it feel like it? Welcome to March!

Hopefully luck is on your side this month, and something you’ve been waiting for is about to hit the streaming platform you have — and that’s what we’re here to tell you! As always, the streaming services are shaking up their catalogues at the start of each month, so it’s time to figure out where everything is.

You can find where everything is streaming in March below.

Netflix

March 1

The Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Casino

Chef

Deepwater Horizon

Desperado

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

The Green Knight

Goosebumps

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Legion

The Lego Movie

Matilda

Misery

Ray

Sicario

Stephen King’s Sleepwalkers

The Swan Princess

Trolls

Zombieland

March 2

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 13 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Hotel Mumbai

Jurassic World: Dominion

March 3

The Bling Ring

Bruce Bruce: I Ain’t Playin’ — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

March 4

Blue Therapy (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Street Flow 3 (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

March 5

A Friend, a Murderer (DK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ginger & Rosa

Vladimir — NETFLIX SERIES

Rachel Weisz and Leo Woodall in “Vladimir” (Netflix)

March 6

A Man Called Ove

Boyfriend on Demand (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Dinosaurs — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hello Bachchon (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES

Still Shining (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Strangers in the Park (AR) — NETFLIX FILM

The TikTok Killer (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

War Machine — NETFLIX FILM

March 7

BEASTARS FINAL SEASON Part2 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

Nuremberg

March 9

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Sesame Street: Volume 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

March 10

Derrick Stroup: Nostalgic — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Jobs

ONE PIECE: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

March 11

Age of Attraction — NETFLIX SERIES

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love Is Blind: The Reunion — NETFLIX SERIES

The Man in the High Castle: Seasons 1-4

March 12

Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 3 (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Made in Korea (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

Virgin River: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES

March 13

Fatal Seduction: Season 3 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

That Night (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

March 14

Nobody 2

March 16

The Plastic Detox — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

March 17

Mark Normand: None Too Pleased — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The Ricky Gervais Show: Seasons 1-3

March 18

Eva Lasting: Season 4 (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

Radioactive Emergency (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Season 2: Furies: Resistance (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

March 19

Jigsaw

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw VI

Saw X

Saw: The Final Chapter

STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Unicorn Academy: Secrets Revealed: Chapter 1 (CA) — NETFLIX FAMILY

March 20

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man (GB) — NETFLIX FILM

Pokémon Horizons: Season 3—Rising Hope Part 2 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

March 21

The Bad Guys 2

BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

March 23

Anatomy of a Fall

Inside: Season 3 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Minions: The Rise of Gru

March 24

Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Ready or Not: Texas (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

March 25

Heartbreak High: Season 3 (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES

Homicide: New York: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MLB Opening Night: Yankees vs. Giants — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

March 26

Caterpillar

The Conners: Season 7

Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole (NO) — NETFLIX SERIES

Mike & Molly: Seasons 1- 6

The Prosecutor (MX) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Red Line (TH) — NETFLIX FILM

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen — NETFLIX SERIES

March 27

53 Sundays (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

BTS: THE RETURN — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 6 (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

March 28

Anemone

March 31

Aaron Chen: Funny Garden — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO Max

March 1

42nd Street

5 Centimeters Per Second

A Lost Lady

A Stolen Life (1946)

A Woman’s Face

Above Suspicion

All the President’s Men

Along the Great Divide

Angel’s Egg

Arrow in the Dust

Badman’s Country

Blair Witch

Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

Call Me by Your Name

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

“Crazy, Stupid, Love” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Dance, Fools, Dance

Dancing Lady

Date Night

Date Night: Extended Edition

DTF St. Louis (HBO Original)

DTF St. Louis (With ASL) (HBO Original)

Ensign Pulver

Evan Almighty

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Flamingo Road

Gentleman Jim

Happy Death Day

Humoresque

In This Our Life

Jimmy the Gent

Juarez

Judy

Kid Galahad

Ladies They Talk About

Little Miss Sunshine

Lola Versus

Marked Woman

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Memento

Men (2022)

Miss Pinkerton

Mr. Skeffington

Old Acquaintance

Paid

Parachute Jumper

Payment on Demand

Satan Met a Lady

Special Agent (1935)

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Spring Breakers

Sunshine Cleaning

Susan and God

Sweet Bird of Youth

Swiss Army Man

That Certain Woman

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

The Blair Witch Project

The Bride of Frankenstein

The Burning Hills

The Corn Is Green

The Damned Don’t Cry

The Fighting 69th

The Final Destination (2009)

The Greatest-Showman

The Greatest-Showman Sing-Along

The Old Maid

The Purchase Price

The Secret Bride

The Star

The Terminator

The Woman on Pier 13

The Women (1939)

The Young Guns (1956)

This Woman Is Dangerous

Three on a Match

Till We Meet Again

V for Vendetta

Valley of the Sun

Vengeance Valley

When Ladies Meet

Winter Meeting

March 2

Tournament of Champions VII (Food Network)

March 3

Bachelor Mansion Takeover, Season 1 (HGTV)

Wild Vacation Rentals, Season 1 (HGTV)

March 4

100 Day Dream Home, Season 7 (HGTV)

Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 8 (Discovery)

March 5

Feds, Season 2 (ID)

Flavortown Food Fight, Season 1 (Food Network)

Hunt for the Missing: Chicago, Season 1 (ID)

The World’s Tallest Man, Season 1 (TLC)

March 6

Fackham Hall

“Fackham Hall” (Bleecker Street)

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 207 (HGTV)

Women’s Hell, Season 1 (HBO Original)

March 8

Asia (BBC)

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 10 (TRVL)

Rooster, Season 1 (HBO Original)

March 10

120 Hours Behind Bars, Season 1 (Discovery)

Fukushima: A Nuclear Nightmare (HBO Original)

The Ultimate Baking Championship, Season 1 (Food Network)

March 12

Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew, Season 2

Save My Skin, Season 5 (TLC)

Work on the Wild Side, Season 2 (Animal Planet)

March 13

Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 53 (Food Network)

Mira: Life After Divorce, Season 1 (HBO Original)

March 14

The Kitchen, Season 40 (Food Network)

March 16

Born to Bowl (HBO Original)

Property Brothers: Under Pressure, Season 1 (HGTV)

March 17

Paranormal Revenge, Season 1 (TRVL)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: What Happened to Nancy Guthrie? (CNN Original)

March 18

7 Little Johnstons, Season 17 (TLC)

March 19

Assassination in the Valley of the Kings (Discovery)

Colosio: Political Assassination (HBO Original)

March 20

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 252 (HGTV)

March 21

The Pioneer Woman, Season 40 (Food Network)

March 22

Girl Meets Farm, Season 15 (Food Network)

Iyanu, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

The Comeback, Season 3 (HBO Original)

March 24

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: The Rise of Christian Nationalism (CNN Original)

March 25

Moonshiners True Crime & Shine, Specials (Discovery)

March 26

Boom Box: Beats and Betrayal

Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 13 (Discovery)

March 27

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (Lionsgate)

Privileges, Season 1 (HBO Original)

March 30

The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper: 50 Years of Apple (CNN Original)

March 31

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Immigration Crackdown: A Year of Enforcement (CNN Original)

Paramount+

March 1

3 Days to Kill

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

A Bad Moms Christmas*

A Mighty Heart

Along Came A Spider

Assassination Nation

Beautiful Girls

Below

Beneath

Blood Diamond

Book Club

Case 39

Chinatown

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind

Congo

Crawl

Cursed

Downhill Racer

Downsizing

Evolution

Eye for An Eye

Flirting with Disaster

Florence Foster Jenkins

Frank Miller’s Sin City

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th Part II

Friday the 13th Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Georgetown

Good Will Hunting

“Good Will Hunting” (Miramax Films)

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

Ida Red

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Lift

Like a Boss

Marshals** (new CBS series)

Mommie Dearest

Muriel’s Wedding

Nobody’s Fool

Nocturnal Animals

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary (2019)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

Rocketman

Spencer

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Steel Magnolias

Supercop

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fighting Temptations

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Gift

The Good Liar (2019)

The Indian In The Cupboard

The Intervention

The Kite Runner

The Ledge

The Prize Winner of Defiance, Ohio

The Queen (2006)

The Ruins

The Stand In

The Time Machine

Things We Lost In The Fire

Timeline

Tracker Season 3** (mid-season premiere)

Warrior

Watson Season 2** (mid-season premiere)

Welcome to Sarajevo

What If

White House Down

Whitney

Young Sherlock Holmes

March 3

NCIS** (mid-season premiere)

NCIS: Origins** (mid-season premiere)

NCIS: Sydney** (mid-season premiere)

March 4

School Spirits | Season 3 Finale

America’s Culinary Cup** (new CBS series)

PAW Patrol: Rescue Wheels (new special)

March 6

The Pink Pill: Sex, Drugs & Who Has Control | Paramount+ Original Film (U.S. & Canada premiere)

March 8

Rebel in the Rye*

March 11

The Loud House Season 8 (new season, Nickelodeon)

March 12

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy | Season 1 Finale

March 14

The Madison | Paramount+ Original Series

March 18

Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 9)

The Challenge (Season 41)

March 19

Canada Shore | Season 1 Finale

March 25

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (Season 8)

March 27

Dreaming Whilst Black* | Season 2 Finale

March 31

FBI True Season 8 | Paramount+ Original Docuseries

*Title is available to Paramount+ Premium subscribers.

**All Paramount+ Premium subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.

Hulu

March 1

Amor de mis Amores (2014)

Amores Incompletos (2023)

Besos de Azúcar (2013)

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) (2014)

Buen Salvaje (2025)

Cast Away (2000)

Chilangolandia (2021)

Crazy Heart (2010)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

The Descendants (2011)

Dirty Grandpa (2016)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

“Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” (20th Century Studios)

El Ángel en el Reloj (2018)

Espectro (2013)

Fight Club (1999)

Finding Nemo (2003)

Firehouse Dog (2007)

Frozen (2013)

Garfield (2004)

Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties (2006)

The Insider (1999)

The Internship (2013)

It Was Just an Accident (2025)

Juno (2007)

Las Niñas Bien (2019)

London (2006)

Long Shot (2019)

Lords of Dogtown (2005)

Made of Honor (2008)

Magic In The Moonlight (2014)

Mardi Gras: Spring Break (2011)

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Memoirs Of A Geisha (2005)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

1938: Cuando el petróleo fue Nuestro (2025)

No sé si cortárme las venas o dejármela largas (2013)

127 Hours (2010)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Perfectos Desconocidos (2018)

Point Break (1991)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Ratatouille (2007)

The Revenant (2015)

The Secret Agent (2025)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Sobre Ella (2015)

Speed (1994)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

Toy Story 1 (1995)

West Side Story (2021) (2021)

March 2

Loner Life in Another World: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Season 10

March 3

Dark Side of Comedy: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Dark Side of the 2000s: Complete Season 1

Dark Side of the Cage: Complete Season 1

Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Seasons 1-6

F*ck That’s Delicious: Compete Season 1-4

March 4

RJ Decker: Series Premiere

March 5

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 6

March 6

Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese: Complete Docuseries

Killing Faith (2025)

March 7

90 Day Gone Wild (AKA Hunt for Love): Complete Season 1

American Monster: Complete Seasons 8 and 9

Bigfoot Took Her: Complete Season 1

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 12

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 37

MythBusters: Complete Seasons 15 and 16

The Tech Bro Murders: Complete Season 1

March 10

I Parry Everything: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Complete Season 5 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

March 11

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. (2023)

Sunny Nights: Complete Season 1

March 12

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 4

City Confidential: Complete Season 9

Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out: Complete Season 1

Lie Detector: Truth or Deception: Complete Season 1

March 13

Malpractice: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Anniversary (2012)

March 14

Beach Hunters: Complete Season 3

Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars: Season 4 Premiere

Mysteries at the Museum: Complete Season 20

90 Day Fiancé: Complete Seasons 7 and 8

March 15

The 98th Oscars: Livestream

The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose: Live following The Oscars

Jujutsu Kaisen Complete Season 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Rooster Fighter: Series Premiere

Theater Camp (2023)

March 17

Agatha Christie Library

Hot Milk (2025)

March 18

The Nanny: Complete Series

March 19

Management of a Novice Alchemist: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Life After People: Complete Season 3

Sword of the Demon Hunter Pt 1: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

The Proof Is Out There: Unexplained Edition: Complete Season 1

Taking the Stand: Complete Season 4

March 20

King Ivory (2024)

March 21

BBQ Brawl: Complete Season 6

Expedition Unknown: Complete Season 10

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 39

MythBusters: Complete Season 14

Naked And Afraid: Complete Season 18

Garfield (2024)

March 22

Forensic Factor: A New Era: Complete Seasons 7 and 8

Summertide: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

March 23

The Bachelorette: Season 22 Premiere

Brandon, Taylor Frankie Paul and Shane star on “The Bachelorette” (ABC)

Sentimental Value (2025)

March 24

Digimon Beatbreak: Episodes 1-10) (DUBBED)

March 25

Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story

March 26

Alone: Complete Season 12

Homicide Squad New Orleans: Complete Season 2

Road Wars: Complete Season 5

March 27

Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice: Film Premiere

March 28

Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 1

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch: Complete Season 4

90 Day: Hunt for Love: Complete Season 1

Sin City Rehab: Complete Season 1

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 9

Dangerous Animals (2025)

March 29

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)

March 30

Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!: Season 1B

March 31

If It’s Tuesday, It’s Murder: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

Meekah: Complete Season 2

Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure (2023)

Blippi’s Out of this World Space Adventure (2023)

House on Eden (2025)

Jesus Revolution (2023)

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (2024)

About My Father (2023)

Disney+

March 1

How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) – Premiere

Vet Detective – Premiere

March 2

In Your Radiant Season (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

March 3

American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) – New Episode

BeddyByes – Premiere

March 4

Battle of Fates (Hulu Original) – Season Finale

March 7

Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts – New Episode

March 8

Ghost Elephants – Premiere

March 9

In Your Radiant Season (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

March 10

American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) – New Episode

March 14

Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts – New Episode

March 16

In Your Radiant Season (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

March 17

American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) – New Episode

March 18

Short Circuit Experimental Films: Life Drawings – Premiere

Maddie & The Test

Life Drawings

March 21

Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts – New Episode

March 23

In Your Radiant Season (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

March 24

American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) – New Episode

Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – Premiere at 6pm PT

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special (Disney+ Original) – Premiere

Magicampers – Premiere

March 27

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 6) – New Episodes

Versa: Short Film – Premiere

March 28

Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts – New Episode

March 30

American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) – Streaming live at 8/7c

In Your Radiant Season (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Super Animals (Season 3) – New EpisodesChibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 6) – New Episodes

March 31

If It’s Tuesday… It’s Murder (Hulu Original) – Premiere

Peacock

March 1

8 Mile

9

9 to 5

Argo

Beekeeper

The Big Lebowski

Blockers

The Boss

Burn After Reading

The Colour Room

Dallas Buyers Club

Death Becomes Her

Death on the Nile

Death Race

The Equalizer*

The Equalizer 2*

Erin Brockovich

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fight Club

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th – Part III

Fried Green Tomatoes

G.I. Jane

The Glass Castle*

Hanna

Home

Identity Thief

The Intern

John Wick: Chapter 4

A League of Their Own*

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun*

Leprechaun II*

Leprechaun III*

Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space*

Leprechaun V: In the Hood*

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 tha Hood*

Leprechaun Origins*

Les Misérables

Licorice Pizza

“Licorice Pizza” (United Artists Releasing)

Little Rascals

Lost in Translation

Madagascar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Megamind

Moonstruck

News of the World*

The Other Guys*

Penguins of Madagascar

Promising Young Woman*

Schindler’s List

Selena

Sonic the Hedgehog

Spotlight*

Steve Jobs

Taken

Ted

Ted 2

The Wiz

Woman in Gold*

E! Live From the Red Carpet (E!)

Spirit, Season 1 (Comcast)

From Scratch, Season 6 – Streaming Premiere (Principal Media)*

March 2

The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 – Reunion Part 3, Uncensored (Bravo)

March 3

Top Chef, Season 23 – Premiere (Bravo)

March 4

Vanderpump Rules, Season 12 – Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

March 5

One Chicago Crossover (NBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 4 – Premiere (Bravo)

Ted, Season 2 – Premiere, All Episodes, 8 Episodes 30 Min (Peacock Original)*

March 6

Ladies of London, Season 4 – Premiere (Bravo)

March 9

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, Season 1 (A&E)

March 10

Taco Bell Más Live

March 11

Vanderpump Rules, Season 12 – Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

March 12

Southern Charm, Season 11 – Finale (Bravo)

Southern Charm After Show, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

March 13

It’s Dorothy! – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

March 14

Sumble, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

March 15

A Plan To Kill, Season 2 – Premiere (Oxygen)

E! Live From the Red Carpet – Oscars (E!)

Fast X*

March 16

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 12 – Finale (Bravo)

March 19

Southern Charm, Season 11 – Reunion Part 1, Uncensored (Bravo)

March 20

Wicked: For Good – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

Wicked: For Good Sing-Along – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

Wicked: For Good – Jon M Chu Commentary Version – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked

March 23

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 12 – Reunion Part 1, Uncensored (Bravo)

March 24

The Wild Robot*

March 26

Southern Charm, Season 11 – Reunion Part 2, Uncensored (Bravo)

March 27

Bambi: The Reckoning – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

March 29

The People vs. Michael Jackson, Season 1 (A&E)

March 30

Married to Medicine, Season 12 – Reunion Part 2, Uncensored (Bravo)

March 31

Come Play*

Django Unchained

Draft Day

Hellboy*

Now You See Me

Lionsgate

Now You See Me 2

Reservoir Dogs*

Robin Hood (2018)

Silver Linings Playbook

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 23 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

* = is exclusive to Peacock

(+) = New Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune episodes available on-demand next day; 5 most recent episodes available for 7 days after airing.

(++) = New episodes of Reelz original series stream live on the Reelz Channel and are available on demand the next day.