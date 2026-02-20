Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Arrested for Wife’s Murder

Former “American Idol” contestant Caleb Flynn was arrested in connection with his wife’s murder Thursday evening.

The former music pastor, who competed on Season 12 in 2013, was arrested and charged in Miami County Municipal Court. He faces one count of murder, two counts of felonious assault and two counts of tampering with evidence, according to court documents obtained by TheWrap.

Flynn pled not guilty during his arraignment Friday morning.

“I just want to take care of my daughters. I’m not a risk,” he told Judge Samuel Huffman. His bond was set at $2 million. The singer’s preliminary hearing will be Thursday.

His wife Ashley Flynn was found shot to death Monday at 2:30 a.m. after reports of a burglary at the couple’s home in Ohio. Caleb, the couple’s daughters and their two dogs were home at the time of the shooting.

“The family and community deserve a thorough, professional and compassionate investigation into this very sensitive matter,” Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins said in a statement to Dayton Daily News Thursday. “As a result of the investigation, probable cause existed to charge Caleb Flynn with the murder of his wife. Due to the ongoing nature of this case, specific investigative details will not be released at this time.”

Ashle was a middle school girls volleyball coach and a substitute teacher for Tipp City Schools, outside of Dayton, Ohio. Caleb worked as a worship director for over a decade, but his LinkedIn notes that he is a vice president of sales at Richard D. Smith & Sons Inc., a family-run supplier of commercial flooring and worship interiors, according to the business’ website.

During his stint on “American Idol,” Flynn shared his devotion for his wife. “I absolutely love the Lord. I love my wife more than anything,” he said in a hometown interview at the time. “She is very, very pretty. I love her.”