‘American Idol’ Music Supervisor Murder Suspect Won’t Stand Trial, Ruled ‘Not Presently Competent’

The man accused of fatally shooting Robin Kaye – longtime “American Idol” music supervisor – and her husband Thomas Deluca was ruled “not presently competent to stand trial.”

Raymond Boodarian was ruled incompetent for trial Thursday by L.A. Superior Court Judge Maria Cavalluzzi. The judge announced that the 22-year-old was being moved to a state facility to treat a “psychiatric condition with psychotropic medication.”

“The defendant lacks the capacity to make decisions regarding psychotropic medication,” Judge Cavalluzzi said. “Restoration is in the interest of justice because this is a homicide case.”

On Thursday, July 10, Boodarian was burglarizing the house when Kaye and Deluca came home and surprised him. During an ensuing struggle, he shot and killed the couple. The award-winning executive and Deluca, a songwriter and musician, were found shot in the head after several days of not being seen or heard from by friends and family.

Boodarian – who did not appear in court Thursday because he refused to attend – is charged with murder alongside a special circumstance allegation for multiple murders while burgaling a home. He could face the death penalty or life in prison if found guilty but L.A. County DA Nathan J. Hochman has not made it clear what sentence his department would seek if Boodarian eventually went to trial.

A Dec. 19 hearing was set to reassess Boodarian’s condition and chances he could stand trial for his crimes.