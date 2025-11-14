Warner Bros. Discovery Tweaks David Zaslav Pay Package Amid Strategic Review, Sales Talks

Warner Bros. Discovery has reached an agreement with CEO David Zaslav to ensure that he will be able to retain his stock options in the event of a change in control of the company.

Under the original employment agreement, which was established in June based on the company’s planned split into Warner Bros. and Discovery Global, Zaslav was set to receive a significant reduction in his annual compensation upon its completion in April and a one-time grant of stock options – 92% of which are subject to forfeiture if a separation or qualifying transaction does not occur prior to Dec. 31, 2026.

But now, according to an amendment made on Nov. 7, if the company pursues a “reverse spinoff” – in which it keeps Warner Bros. and spins off Discovery Global – Zaslav’s payout will be treated the same as long as it’s completed by Dec. 31, 2026.

In addition, his signing options will remain “outstanding and eligible to vest and be exercised” after Dec. 31, 2026 if there’s a reverse spinoff or if WBD or the new Warner Bros. enter into a “definitive agreement for a transaction that would, upon completion, constitute a ‘change in control’ of WBD, but excluding any sale of Discovery Global or all or substantially all of its assets.”

Per a Thursday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the move is designed to “clarify certain terms and better align the incentives” in connection with the media giant’s strategic review of alternatives.

In the event WBD enters into a qualifying change in control before Dec. 31, 2026, and has not completed its split or a reverse spinoff, Zaslav’s employment will continue through Dec. 31, 2030.

“This extension is intended to secure Mr. Zaslav’s leadership of WBD for the same period that we had contracted to have him serve as the Chief Executive Officer of Warner Bros. following a Separation,” the filing states. “This ensures that, if the Strategic Review leads to our entering into a Qualifying CIC Agreement before the Outside Date, Mr. Zaslav will have the same opportunity to vest in, and incentives from, the Signing Options that he would have received had a Separation been completed in 2026.”

The amendment also clarifies that “certain internal restructuring transactions necessary to effect any of the strategic alternatives” under review will not constitute a change in control or a qualifying transaction nor result in accelerated vesting or the any forfeiture conditions on the signing options.

