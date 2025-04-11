Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s 2024 Pay Rises to $51.9 Million

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav raked in $51.9 million in total compensation in 2024, up 4.5% from the $49.7 million he took home the year prior.

The 2024 package included a $3 million salary, $23,098,980 in stock awards, $23,897,060 in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $1,922,523 in “other” compensation, which included $1,805 in basic life payments, $6,912 in disability/long term care payments, $20,700 in 401(k) matching contributions, $17,446 for a car allowance and $991,179 for costs related to personal security for Zaslav at his residences and during personal travel.

Zaslav also received $813,990 for personal use of corporate aircraft (including family travel, for which Zaslav is not provided a tax gross-up) and $16,249 for “tax gross-ups associated with business associate and spousal travel on corporate aircraft at the request of the company that is considered business use.”

The median WBD employee had annual total compensation of $130,316, putting the pay ratio to Zaslav at 398 to 1.

Meanwhile, WBD chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels brought in $17.06 million in 2024, staying the same from 2023.

That 2024 package included a $2,126,554 salary, $8,304,908 in stock awards, $1,753,532 in option awards, $4,811,246 in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $61,344 in “other” compensation, including $1,805 in basic life payments, $4,361 in disability/long term care payments and $20,700 in 401(k) matching contributions. It also included $16,877 for the Olympics Hospitality Program and $17,601 for reimbursement of tax liabilities associated with the Olympics Hospitality Program.

Per WBD’s 2025 proxy statement, the executive compensation committee determined that Zaslav and Wiedenfels “exceeded expectations and over-delivered with respect to their respective strategic goals” and approved a payout for a portion of the pair’s 2024 cash bonuses that is based on strategic merits at 115% and 114% of target, respectively.

The executive pay disclosures comes as WBD stock is down 9.7% in the past year and 27.6% year to date, but up 2.5% in the past six months.

In addition to Zaslav and Wiedenfels, the proxy revealed that WBD Global Streaming and Games CEO and president JB Perrette’s 2024 pay fell 2% to $19.7 million in 2024, compared to $20.1 million a year ago.

His 2024 package included a $2,658,193 salary, $8,700,661 in stock awards, $1,863,124 in option awards, $6,400,990 in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $101,595 in “other” compensation, including $1,805 in basic life payments, $1,316 in disability/long term care payments and $11,885 in 401(k) matching contributions. It also included $42,481 for personal tax services provided to Perrette as part of WBD’s relocation policy due to his relocation from the U.K. to the U.S. in 2022, as well as $27,784 for spousal attendance at Company events, including the Olympics Hospitality Program and $16,324 for reimbursement of tax liabilities associated with the Olympics Hospitality Program.

John Malone, who is transitioning to the role of chair emeritus, was given a total of $371,610 for being a member of WBD’s board of directors, including $150,000 in fees earned or paid in cash and $221,610 in stock awards.