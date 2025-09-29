Scott Speedman-Led Procedural ‘RJ Decker’ Lands Series Order at ABC

Scott Speedman is expanding his working relationship with ABC. The actor, known for roles on “Animal Kingdom,” “Felicity” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” will lead the cast of “RJ Decker” (working title), which just landed a series order at the Disney-owned broadcast network for the 2025-26 season.

Based on Carl Hiaasen’s novel “Double Whammy” and written by Rob Doherty (“Elementary”), the shows centers on the titular RJ Decker (Speedman), a disgraced newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in South Florida.

“The series follows him tackle cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife and a shadowy new benefactor, a woman from his past who could be his greatest ally … or his one-way ticket back to prison,” according to a logline from the show.

Speedman’s new full-time gig should not impact his recurring role on “Grey’s Anatomy,” where he plays transplant surgeon Dr. Nick Marsh, love interest to Ellen Pompeo’s Dr. Meredith Grey.

The series also stars Kevin Rankin as Aloysius ‘Wish’ Aiken, Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix and Bevin Bru as Melody ‘Mel’ Romero. The role of Shay Bennett will be recast after “I May Destroy You” star Weruche Opia first portrayed her in the pilot.

The order comes as ABC enjoys strong ratings for other crime-centered dramas featuring quirky protragonists. “High Potential” starring Kaitlin Olson was one of the top new shows of the 2024-25 season, while “Will Trent,” starring Ramón Rodriguez, has seen rare ratings growth with every season. “High Potential” returned for Season 2 on Sept. 16, while “Will Trent” will return for Season 4 midseason.

“RJ Decker” is produced by 20th Television, is written and executive produced by Rob Doherty. Hiaaseen, Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman serve as executive producers. Paul McGuigan directs and executive produces. Speedman serves as a producer.