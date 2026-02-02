Sam Raimi Says He’s Open to 4th ‘Spider-Man’ With Tobey Maguire: ‘The Kids Would Like to See Him’ | Video

Sam Raimi hasn’t ruled out directing a fourth “Spider-Man” movie — and he’d love to see Tobey Maguire back in the role. As he told the Associated Press at the Grammys Sunday, “I think the kids would like to see him.”

“Yeah, they loved him in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ with the old characters. Doc Ock and the Green Goblin, played by Alfred Molina and William Defoe,” Raimi said of Maguire. So I think the kids would like to see him. I mean, right now Marvel is very successful on their own tangent with their own Spider-Man and where he is involved with the Avengers and the other superheroes.”

Raimi added that now might not be the best time, “But I’d love to. The day might come and I’d love to do it” if the timing worked out.

The comment echoed those that Raimi made in a 2022 interview with Fandango. “I’ve come to realize after making ‘Doctor Strange’ that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups,” he said at the time.

“I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don’t really have a story or a plan. I don’t know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don’t know what their thoughts are about that,” Raimi added. “I haven’t really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn’t a ‘Spider-Man’ movie, I’d love to work with Tobey again, in a different role.”

The trio were all in negotiations to return for a fourth film when Sony Pictures rebooted the series with Andrew Garfield in the titular role. Raimi’s trilogy returned to theaters in September and October of last year.