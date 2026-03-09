5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Netflix, HBO Max and More

It’s a big week of new TV show drops.
Not only does this week feature the return of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of “One Piece” and Taylor Sheridan’s entry in the “Yellowstone”-verse, but it’s also the culmination of award season. The Oscars are finally on this Sunday, and all the hemming and hawing about the Best Picture winner will finally be answered. But if none of that is your bag, a comedy and a returning soap also debut new episodes.
Here are the five shows you should check out across the streaming world this week.
The Oscars
Conan O’Brien is set to host his second Academy Awards show on Sunday, March 15. After a long award season, the 98th Oscars are shaping up to be a competitive end with more than a few shocks in store as films like “Sinners” and “One Battle After Another” vie for the top prize.
One Piece
The live-action adaptation of the hit anime and manga series returns to the high seas for a swashbuckling second season. The Netflix series proved to be a faithful and loving recreation of the source material in its debut season, and the second iteration is looking to continue that trend. Luffy and the Going Merry crew are finally starting their journey on The Grand Line and meeting a few more iconic faces.
Rooster
“Rooster” is the latest HBO comedy series with Steve Carell at the helm. The series follows an author who makes a bid to be closer to his daughter by becoming a lecturer at the college where she works. The show hails from Bill Lawrence, so if you’re a fan of “Scrubs,” “Ted Lasso” or “Shrinking,” this will likely be the show for you.
Virgin River
Netflix’s hit soap “Virgin River” returns for Season 7. The latest entry picks up after Mel and Jack’s marriage and as they prep to adopt the baby of one of Mel’s former patients. The adoption process unfolds throughout the season as new changes affect every character. The series has already been renewed for Season 8, making it Netflix’s longest-running scripted series.
The Madison
“Yellowstone” may be over, but the many spinoffs, prequels and sequels continue to roll onward. The latest is Paramount+’s “The Madison,” starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell as the heads of a house who relocate from New York to the Madison River valley in the wake of a tragedy. Taylor Sheridan’s latest is likely to scratch the modern western itch left in “Yellowstone’s” wake.