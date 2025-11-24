‘One Piece’ Starts Production on Season 3 Ahead of Season 2 Launch

“One Piece” began production on Season 3 on Monday, more than four months before the premiere of Season 2. Production is taking place in Cape Cod. As for the second season of the live-action manga and anime adaptation, it will premiere on Netflix on March 10, 2026.

Season 3 will see the return of the original Straw Hat crew, which includes Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usopp) and Taz Skylar (Sanji). They will be joined by Mikaela Hoover (Chopper), Joe Manganiello (Mr. 0), Lera Abova (Miss All Sunday) and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Nefartari Cobra), all of whom have been bumped up to series regulars for Season 3. As previously announced, Cole Escola (Bon Clay) and Xolo Maridueña (Portgas D. Ace) will also be part of the season.

Additional casting for Season 3 will be announced at a later date. Netflix’s live-action “One Piece” adaptation is created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios, an ITV Studios partner.

Matt Owens and Joe Tracz serve as the co-showrunners, writers and executive producers of Season 2. In March, Owens announced that he would be stepping down from the show to focus on his mental health. Because of this, Season 3 will be helmed by Joe Tracz and Ian Stokes, who previously served as a co-EPs on both “One Piece” and “Luke Cage.”

Other executive producers for Season 3 include Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements through Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, Christoph Schrewe and Steven Maeda.

An adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s masterpiece as well as Japan’s highest-selling manga series of all time, “One Piece” premiered in 2023. Season 1 spent eight weeks on Netflix’s list of the Global Top 10 English-language shows, reaching No. 1 in over 75 countries. It also made history as the first Netflix English-language series to debut at No. 1 in Japan. The show has amassed nearly 100 million views and ranks as one of Netflix’s most downloaded shows of all time.