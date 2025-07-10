‘Virgin River’ Renewed for Season 8, Becoming Netflix’s Longest-Running Scripted Show

“Virgin River” was renewed for Season 8 at Netflix, becoming the platform’s longest-running scripted series yet.

The romance saga starring Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson recently wrapped production on Season 7, which is set to premiere later this year.

“On behalf of myself and the whole ‘Virgin River’ family, we’re eternally grateful to Netflix and to the fans for allowing us to continue on this journey with these beloved characters,” showrunner Sean Patrick Smith said in a statement.

The beloved romantic series first premiered in 2019 and is based on the novels of the same name by Robyn Carr. The series follows nurse practitioner Mel Monroe (Breckenridge) after she moves from the big city to a small Northern California town. Once there, she falls in love with seemingly rough bartender Jack Sheridan (Henderson).

Season 6 ended with Mel and Jack’s wedding. The upcoming Season 7 will explore their lives as newlyweds as they begin to plan their life and family together. At the same time, Doc (Tim Matheson) and Hope (Annette O’Toole) will have to team up to “protect the clinic and the integrity of the town from outsiders,” Smith told TUDUM. This new season will also introduce two new characters.

The installment was filmed in Vancouver, Canada, and Mexico during the first half of 2025. The 10-episode season recently wrapped production. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for that season. Though the series has been hit-or-miss with critics, “Virgin River” has consistently been one of Netflix’s most watched English-language shows.