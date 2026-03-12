Finneas to Score ‘Beef’ Season 2 for A24 and Netflix

“Beef” Season 2 is beefing up its star power with Finneas O’Connell set to score the upcoming batch of episodes. The Oscar- and Grammy-winning musician will provide the music for the second helping of Netflix and A24’s anthology series once it returns next month, three years after Season 1 aired.

“Spent the last 12 months in ‘Beef’ land. All eight episodes out April 16, All Original music by me,” O’Connell said in a Thursday statement. “Very grateful to Sonny for involving me, very grateful for the incredible performances from the entire cast; I probably watched every scene 100 times while I scored the show and I felt it every time. True fan of this show, very honored and proud to be a part of it.”

“Finneas is the brilliant mind behind most of the music that has soundtracked my personal life over the last decade, so it’s an absolute honor to collaborate with him on the new season,” creator/showrunner/writer/director/executive producer Lee Sung Jin added. “He has an incredible ability to make the darkest emotions sound so achingly beautiful, and I cannot wait for everyone to hear what he’s cooked up.”

Famous for working alongside his sister Billie Eilish, O’Connell has previously scored projects such as “The Fallout” and “Vengeance,” in addition to crafting Academy Award-winning songs like “What Was I Made For?” and “No Time to Die.”

“Beef” Season 2 stars Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny and Seoyeon Jang, with recurring characters played by Youn Yuh-jung, Song Kang-ho, William Fichtner, Mikaela Hoover, Matthew Kim (aka BM). Additional EPs include Jake Schreier, Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Anna Moench, Kitao Sakurai, Ethan Kuperberg, Mulligan, Isaac, Melton and Spaeny.

“‘Beef’ returns with a new cast and a new ‘beef,’ as a Gen-Z couple witnesses an alarming fight between their Millennial boss and his wife. Newly-engaged Ashley Miller (Cailee Spaeny) and Austin Davis (Charles Melton), both lower-level staff at a country club, become entangled in the unraveling marriage of their General Manager, Joshua Martín (Oscar Isaac), and his wife, Lindsay Crane-Martín (Carey Mulligan),” per the logline. “Through favors and coercion, both couples vie for the approval of the elitist club’s billionaire owner, Chairwoman Park (Youn Yuh-jung), who struggles to manage her own scandal involving her second husband, Doctor Kim (Song Kang-ho).”

“Beef” Season 2 premieres April 16 on Netflix.