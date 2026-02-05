Finneas Defends Billie Eilish’s ‘F–k ICE’ Grammys Speech, Calls Out ‘Powerful Old White Men’ for Being Outraged

Finneas O’Connell stepped in to defend his sister on Wednesday after learning that certain critics were outraged over Billie Eilish’s acceptance speech for Song of the Year at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

“Seeing a lot of very powerful old white men outraged about what my 24-year-old sister said during her acceptance speech,” he wrote on Threads. “We can literally see your names in the Epstein files.”

The siblings became the most-awarded honorees in the history of the category on Sunday after winning one of the night’s top honors for their song, “Wildflower.” It marks each of their third win for Song of the Year — joining “Bad Guy” and “What Was I Made For?”

Eilish even earned a standing ovation during the CBS broadcast. “I can’t believe this. Everyone else in this category are so amazing. I love you so much. I feel so honored every time I get to be in this room,” she began.

“And as grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land,” the singer continued. “It’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now and I feel really hopeful in this room and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting. Our voices really do matter, the people matter. And f–k ICE.”

Other celebrities who used the Grammys to similarly speak out included Bad Bunny, Olivia Dean and Kehlani. Meanwhile, ICE Out pins were also popular on the red carpet, as seen on Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Bon Iver, Jack Antonoff and Lady Gaga.