Billie Eilish in Talks to Star in Sylvia Plath’s ‘The Bell Jar’ Adaptation

Billie Eilish is circling a feature film adaption of Sylvia Plath’s foundational novel “The Bell Jar,” directed by “Women Talking” filmmaker Sarah Polley.

Focus Features is currently circling the project for distribution, with Plan B Entertainment and StudioCanal producing alongside Joy Gorman Wettels.

“The Bell Jar” is a 1963 semi-autobiographical novel written by the now-famous writer and poet Sylvia Plath. Plath battled severe depression for much of her life, leading to treatments of electroconvulsive therapy — both experienced by the main character in her book. The author died of suicide at the age of 30 a month after the book released.

“The Bell Jar” follows Esther Greenwood, a 19-year-old English major going through a period of massive transition in her life. At the start of the novel, Esther is on a summer internship with a magazine called Ladies’ Day, with the story repeatedly flashing back to her earlier experiences. Upon returning to her mother’s home in Massachusetts, Esther endeavors to write a novel while suffering from increasingly severe depression. Esther is eventually sent to a mental hospital, where she feels trapped as if confined under a “bell jar.”

Plath’s roman à clef has gained a reputation as an important American text and piece of feminist literature. Director Larry Peerce adapted the story into a film in 1979, written by Marjorie Kellogg and starring Marilyn Hassett.

“The Bell Jar” marks the first feature from Polley since her 2022 Best Picture nominee “Women Talking.” Polley won Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2023 Academy Awards for the film, adapting Miriam Toews’ novel of the same name.

Gorman Wettels originated the project through her company Joy Coalition, packaging the project with Eilish and Polley and partnering with Plan B and StudioCanal ahead of Focus boarding.