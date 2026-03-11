‘Bunnylovr’ Trailer Reveals Sundance Cam Girl Drama as Film Gets April Release | Exclusive

“Bunnylovr” is almost here.

The unique drama, written, directed, produced and starring Katarina Zhu, premiered at last year’s Sundance Film Festival, where it was one of the fest’s buzziest titles. Now, thanks to Utopia, the movie is getting a theatrical release starting on April 10. And we have the brand-new trailer, which you can watch below.

The movie is “about a drifting, Chinese-American cam girl, struggling to navigate an increasingly toxic relationship with one of her clients while rekindling her relationship with her estranged father,” according to the official synopsis. Out of Sundance the film was praised “for its authentic interpretation of the increasingly hyper-digital world and solidified Zhu as a rising filmmaker and actor.”

Produced and co-starring Rachel Sennott (marking her third collaboration with the studio), “Bunnylovr” also features Austin Amelio, Perry Yung and Jack Kilmer.

“Utopia understood the spirit of the film and championed it from the very beginning in a way that feels rare, especially for a debut. I feel incredibly lucky to be working with a team that is so committed to bold, filmmaker-driven work, and to be joining a roster of films and filmmakers I admire deeply. I cannot wait for audiences to see the film,” said Zhu in an official statement.

Kyle Greenberg, Head of Distribution and Marketing at Utopia said in an official statement, “From the moment we saw ‘Bunnylovr’ we recognized Katarina Zhu as a singular new voice – fearless, emotionally precise, and deeply attuned to the contradictions of intimacy in a hyper-digital world. ‘Bunnylovr’ is as provocative, as it is vulnerable, and we are so proud to champion such a bold debut. We cannot wait to bring ‘Bunnylovr’ to audiences this coming April.”

The film is produced by Roger Mancusi of Fair Oaks Entertainment, Ani Schroeter, Rhianon Jones and Tristan Scott-Behrends of Neon Heart Productions, and Rachel Sennott. Executive producers include Deb Tam of Radish, James Graham, Tony Yang, Sean McGuinness, Remi Alfallah of RNA Films, Molly Conners, Amanda Bowers, Jane Oster Sinisi and Linda L. Berthy of Phiphen, Yao King and Topher Lin.