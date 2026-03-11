‘Imposters’ Teaser Puts Jessica Rothe in a Twisty SXSW Sci-Fi Thriller | Exclusive

In the teaser trailer for Caleb Phillips’ new sci-fi thriller “Imposters,” a desperate couple discovers a way to find their missing baby — but it comes with a frightening price.

“I didn’t take your baby. I don’t know where he is,” a mysterious man says in the teaser, which was exclusively debuted by TheWrap on Wednesday. “But I know how you can get him back.”

“Why are you telling us this,” Jessica Rothe’s character asks.

“I want you to tell me what you see,” the man ominously responds.

Rothe, the scream queen at the center of the “Happy Death Day” series, stars in the spooky sci-fi thriller written and directed by Phillips. Acting alongside Rothe is Charlie Barnett, who starred in “Russian Doll” and played Yord Fandar in the “Star Wars” series “The Acolyte.”

“‘Imposters’ starts like a movie you think you’ve seen before, two parents trying to find their missing baby, but then spirals into something completely unexpected,” Phillips said. “This is a movie for people who like guessing twists. Even if you think you’re ahead of it, you’re not.”

Yul Vazquez, Bates Wilder, Luisina Quarleri, Thomas Parobek, Ian Lyons, Taylor Karin, Lee Bennett and Declan Bennett round out the cast of “Imposters.” Thomas Bond, Sara Seligman, Joe Bandelli serve as producers.

The film will premiere in SXSW’s Midnighter section, which spotlights “exciting after-dark features for genre lovers and the terminally curious.”

Phillips’ previous work includes the short films “Play Me” and “Other Side of the Box,” which won the Midnight short at SXSW in 2019. “Other Side of the Box,” which follows “a couple receives a mysterious package from an old friend,” also won the Audience Award at the 2019 Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival and was featured as the Vimeo staff pick and Short of the Week. The short can be viewed for free on Phillips’ Vimeo.

“Imposters” is seeking distribution. Blue Finch Films is the sales agent.

SXSW 2026 runs from March 12 to March 18 in Austin, TX. You can view a full slate of the films here.