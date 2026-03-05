‘Beef’ Season 2 Trailer Turns Up the Heat on a Rivalry Between Gen Z vs. Millennial Couples

A new feud is brewing in the trailer for “Beef” Season 2.

Lee Sung Jin returns to his Emmy-winning anthology series produced by A24, this time focusing on the growing beef between two couples — a pair of newly engaged employees (Cailee Spaeny and Charles Melton) and their bosses (former “Inside Llewyn Davis” co-stars Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan) at a country club.

“Our members, do you know why they pay so much to come here?” Isaac’s character asks Spaeny’s in the trailer. “To play golf, the courts, the exclusivity — the discretion. People need a place where they can feel safe, where they can pretend everything is OK. It’s the land of make believe. Do you not want to make believe?”

The trailer shows Austin (Melton) and Ashley (Spaeny) witness a violent argument between Josh (Isaac) and Lindsay (Mulligan) before running away. This encounter gives them leverage for a season full of “favors and coercion” as the two couples fight for the approval of their club’s owner, Chairwoman Park (Academy Award winner Youn Yuh-jung). Park, meanwhile, is embroiled in her own scandal — one involving her second husband, Doctor Kim (Song Kang-ho).

Lee Sung Jin returns as creator, showrunner and executive producer, with Jake Schreier, Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac, Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny, Anna Moench, Kitao Sakurai and Ethan Kuperberg serving as EPs. Joining the three couples in the cast are William Fichtner, Mikaela Hoover and BM.

On top of winning Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series at the 2024 Emmys, “Beef” picked up awards for Outstanding Lead Actor (Steven Yeun) and Lead Actress (Ali Wong) in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Jin also won awards for writing and directing at the Emmys.

You can see first-look photos, below:

Oscar Isaac, Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny and Carey Mulligan in “Beef” Season 2 (Netflix)

Jason Jin, Youn Yuh-jung, Seoyeon Jang in “Beef” (Netflix)

Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan “Beef” (Netflix)

Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny in “Beef” (Netflix)

Song Kang-ho in “Beef” (Netflix)

Oscar Isaac in “Beef” (Netflix)

Carey Mulligan, Matthew Kim in “Beef” (Netflix)

Seoyeon Jang in “Beef” (Netflix)

Carey Mulligan in “Beef” (Netflix)

William Fichtner in “Beef” (Netflix)

Cailee Spaeny in “Beef” (Netflix)

“Beef” Season 2 will premiere April 16 on Netflix.