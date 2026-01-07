‘Beef’ Season 2 Sets April Premiere on Netflix

After simmering for three years, “Beef” will be served this spring. Season 2 of the Netflix anthology series about deep-seated hatred and rivalries will premiere on April 16.

Created by Lee Sung Jin and produced by A24, the first season of “Beef” followed wealthy business owner Amy (Ali Wong) and down-on-his-luck contractor Danny (Steven Yeun), two people with some serious unresolved anger issues. After meeting through a road rage accident, they both found what they’ve been secretly craving for years: a rival who can match their intensity. Season 1 of the critically-acclaimed series chronicled everything from child kidnapping to a full-blown brawl as these two clashed with each other and their own self-hatred. In the process, the series also scored eight Emmy wins, including taking home Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series as well as acting wins for both Yeun and Wong.

Lee will once again spearhead the eight-episode Season 2, which will follow a young couple that witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife. This incident results in “chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner,” a press release for the upcoming installment reads.

Oscar Isaac (“Dune,” “Inside Llewyn Davis”) will star in this season as will Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”), Charles Melton (“May December”), Cailee Spaeny (“Priscilla”) and Youn Yuh-jung (“Minari,” “Pachinko”). Additionally, Song Kang-ho (“Parasite”) will guest star in Season 2.

Lee serves as the series’ creator, showrunner and executive producer. Other EPs include Yeun, Wong, Jake Schreier, Kitao Sakurai, Ethan Kuperberg and Anna Moench. Of the new cast, Mulligan, Isaac, Melton and Spaeny will also executive produce.