‘The View’: Whoopi Agrees Trump Could Go to Space – ‘If They Left You Up There’

President Trump expressed his desire this week to go up into space on the next Artemis mission, and “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg is totally onboard with that idea — provided he doesn’t return.

As part of Thursday’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts discussed the safe return of the Artemis II crew, applauding the mission for inspiring hope and awe. They were less impressed by Trump’s response, when he boasted that he’d have no trouble meeting the qualifications to head off-planet.

“You could go up there if they left you up there,” Goldberg retorted. “You can drive around on the moon on the rover, but I don’t think you would really qualify because you need a master’s degree in STEM fields. You don’t have any master’s degree.”

Host Sunny Hostin was quick to remind viewers that a former professor of Trump’s openly called the president one of the dumbest students he’s ever had, while host Joy Behar highlighted his multiple military deferments. That said, Behar was also into the idea of Trump going anyway, and suggested some travel companions.

“Take Vance and that Mike Johnson with you,” she encouraged. “I hear that Jupiter is lovely this time of year. Maybe Jupiter, because the moon is not that far. Jupiter is further away!”

Behar also confirmed that a helmet is part of the uniform to head into space, and immediately quipped that Trump would never, because “That’s going to mess up his hair.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.