‘The View’ Hosts Dismiss Tucker Carlson’s Apology for Trump Support: ‘He Goes Where the Clicks Go’ | Video

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson stunned many this week when he apologized for helping Donald Trump get elected twice, but the hosts of “The View” aren’t buying his contrition for one second. On Tuesday morning, the ABC hosts declared that the apology was nothing more than Carlson saying what he needs to in order to keep an audience.

In a recent episode of “The Tucker Carlson Show” online, Carlson acknowledged his role in Trump’s reelection, and admitted that he’ll be “tormented by it for a long time” after seeing the things the president has done this time around. He also apologized for misleading people, and said “it was not intentional.”

“Oh please,” host Joy Behar retorted, rolling her eyes.

“Whatever,” Sunny Hostin echoed.

TUCKER CARLSON APOLOGIZES FOR ENDORSING TRUMP: 'The View' co-hosts weigh in after Carlson said on his podcast that he is "sorry for misleading people." pic.twitter.com/NyrqCXHpvA — The View (@TheView) April 21, 2026

Hostin immediately noted that she does not believe Carlson is actually sorry, and explained in detail why that is.

“The world’s on fire and you can’t just say ‘Oopsies!’” she said. “And the reason that I don’t believe him is that, remember when Fox News parted ways with him because of a $787 million settlement over Dominion, over those voting machines, remember that whole scandal? Well, during that litigation, in 2021, he texted someone and said that he hated Trump passionately. And then two years later, he said, ‘I’m voting for Trump.’”

“And then, in 2024, he endorsed him for President. So now all of a sudden, 2021 you hated him, and now, all of a sudden, you want me to forgive you for this situation? No, thank you.”

Behar joked that Carlson just has “liar’s remorse,” and suggested that he needs to make a complete list of the things he’s gotten wrong. Meanwhile, hosts Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin called out Carlson for saying whatever he needs to, whenever he needs to.

“Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly will say anything they have to, any point in the day, for clicks and money, and it does not matter what they’re saying,” Haines asserted.

“Literally, Tucker recently hosted white nationalist Nick Fuentes and pushed back like, zero times almost, on really problematic views. He also interviewed Russian President Putin, let him spread propaganda and did not push back. He interviewed podcaster Darryl Cooper, allowing claims that Nazis lacked intent in the Holocaust. Tucker Carlson will literally do say anything for money, for clicks, for power, that man just needs to disappear.”

“He goes where the clicks go,” Farah Griffin agreed.

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.