Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Offers Blunt Assessment of Trump Library Plans: ‘It Looks Like a Giant Penis!’

“Where are you putting that?” the ABC host asks

Whoopi Goldberg cracks up on "The View" (ABC)

The first concept images of Donald Trump’s presidential library were released this week and, to “The View” moderator Whoopi Goldberg, the building simply looks like male genitalia.

The ABC host offered her assessment of the building during the first Hot Topics discussion of the day on Tuesday. Initially, the conversation surrounded a recent fly-by of two Apache helicopters at Kid Rock’s home. But, as the discourse continued, the women got frustrated about more and more. For host Joy Behar, it was the money that the Trump family has made while in office. For Whoopi, it was the images of this building.

“Did you see the rendition of the library that he’s building?” she asked, needing a moment to compose herself mid-question. “It’s a giant — it looks like a giant penis!”

Read Next
'The View': Whitney Cummings Explains Why It Makes Sense to Send Apache Helicopters to Kid Rock's House

The other hosts had a good laugh at that, and Behar joked that it’s ironic for Trump to be proud of a library “because he can’t read, as it is.” Granted, a presidential library is an archive and museum, rather than a place where books are checked out.

Speaking more seriously, Whoopi unleashed her real anger, shredding the president for always being focused on construction.

“It’s just this giant thing, and it’s like, where are you putting that?” she said. “And why are you building a bunker under the White House? The White House doesn’t belong — it’s not your building! You don’t own the building! You can’t just put stuff there!”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Sunny Hostin on "The View" (Credit: ABC)
Read Next
'The View': Sunny Hostin Doggedly Presses Abby Huntsman on Whether Pete Hegseth Is Unqualified

Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

Comments